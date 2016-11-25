Glitter all the way

The Christmas holiday season is always filled with joy and merriment, and that should be reflected in what you wear. With parties, dinners and events going in full swing, there is no better time to dress up and look your best. Our favorite element of the holidays is without question, the sparkle of it all. While many of us don’t mind getting our twinkle on any old time, a lot of women like to reserve those shining moments for special occasions. Wearing anything glittery can be a bit intimidating, especially if it’s not something you are used to. We have chosen a wide variety of holiday party pieces — from subtle to full on dazzle to help with all of your getting ready needs.
There are really no rules to follow when choosing the perfect holiday dress; though you might want to choose something that you could wear for a Christmas party, and then easily transition for New Year’s Eve. It is perfectly acceptable to wear the same thing twice; with a change-up of accessories, you can totally rework the look. As for colors, there is really nothing off limits. While classic red and greens are the traditional go-to look, celebratory shimmers like gold and silver are always a great option. You can even go for a little black dress, just make sure to make it special. A hint of sequins here, a splash of embellishment there, and you will be ready to shine all season long. However, if outfit bling isn’t really your thing, you can always bring in a little glam via your accessories. A sparkly themed clutch or a blinding pair of shoes are fabulous options. If you are a woman who likes to stand out, then a pair of sky-high pumps complete with rhinestone detailing will be right up your alley. If you are a lady who goes more for comfort but still like to have a little fun with fashion, then a glitter bombed pair of sneakers will make a perfect addition to your wardrobe.
It’s also important to elevate your beauty look during this festive time of year. A touch of sparkle in your hair or on your face can add an instant festive aura. The great thing with wearing glitter on your eyes is that you can go as chunky or light as you prefer. Either way your peepers are going to pop! But eyes aren’t the only place you can add shimmer. For an amazing glow there is always the "it" product of the moment — highlighters. A sweep of silvery or gold toned highlight can magically make your face come to life. And of course, there’s the old standby of a glistening lip gloss or a gleaming manicure. You can even add shine in your hair with a pretty headband, or stick to the basics by adding a statement piece via your jewelry. Our point is, when using sparkle, there is always a way to shine and glitter all throughout the holiday season.
