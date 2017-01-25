Dance teacher carrys on love of arts and community

At Premiere Dance, little girls can learn ballet, moms can take yoga and senior citizens can learn to foxtrot with their spouses all in one place.
That’s what owner Rebecca Fields was going for when she opened the studio in 2009. She looked to reach students of all ages and skill level through many forms of dance.
Fields was working full time with a marketing company when she had a sales meeting with a local entrepreneur. She was asked if she could do one thing in life, no matter how much it paid, what would it be? Her answer was to own a dance studio.
“I’ve danced all my life, and I wanted to teach something to others that I’m passionate about,” she said. “He reached out to me with an opportunity to split the rent with other entrepreneurs and start a studio.”
Fields built her studio from the ground up while still working full time in marketing for about a year.
“I’m lucky that I get to do what I love. I’m doing it full time now,” she said. “It took a while to get to where I didn’t have anything to supplement it.”
Fields offers classes at Premiere Dance in ballet, tap, jazz, modern, private ballroom lessons, swing and salsa, hip-hop and cha-cha, as well as a “Mommy and Me” yoga class and other types of exercise and private lessons for couples learning their first dance at their wedding. Classes are offered for children, adults and senior citizens.
“We do a lot of different styles and reach a lot of demographics,” she said. “We’re really open to all generations.”
Fields is a Lexington native and started her dance career with Diana Evans School of Dance. In fourth grade, she was accepted into the School of Creative and Performing Arts, where she remained until she was a sophomore. Throughout high school, she danced with other schools, performed in productions with her church youth group and choreographed community productions.
She also danced at the University of Kentucky, where she attained a minor in dance along with other degrees and a minor in business.
After opening her own studio, now located at 845 Lane Allen Road, Fields carried on her passion for sharing the art of dance in her community. Her students perform in places like nursing homes for people who may not be able to experience joyful, lively things like dance often, she said.
Fields’ students dance in two performances a year, one in winter and one in the spring. Each show features a collection of pieces so everyone can see a variety of styles of dance, she said.
She has about 45 students in her studio, which she describes as smaller and family-oriented.
“I think of it as welcoming someone into your family. My students, I know something about their lives and their families. I keep up with them,” she said.
Besides teaching dance, Fields also works with the children to set personal goals for themselves.
“I don’t have children, but at the studio, I have about 20 children. They call me Ms. Rebecca,” she said. “It’s rewarding to see them set goals for themselves and keep them. (We wrote down) what we do well, what can we be better at, and what can we do to achieve that goal. They take it home, put it on their fridge, and work toward that goal.”
She said it’s also rewarding to see her students grow as dancers.
“It’s something I’m passionate about. (I see them) grow in the arts, get in shape and they enjoy dancing. It’s not like going to the gym to work out. They’re learning an art form, they get to perform and have friends,” she said.
She also said the studio has a nice atmosphere for adults.
“There’s not a lot of dance classes for adults in Lexington,” she said. “They become friends, they go out to dinner together, get together on the weekends and do things together. It’s (also) a great way for teens to stay busy and be productive and not get into trouble.”
Fields also has four other instructors on staff.
“I do the marketing, all the accounts payable, I teach the classes, I travel to different campuses. It is a lot to do,” she said. “I’ve had to give classes to other instructors to focus on the business side. I definitely enjoy the different relationships I’ve made and built over the years the most.”
Fields said being an entrepreneur is the most rewarding thing you can do for yourself, but it’s also the most challenging.
“It takes a lot of motivation and drive to overcome those hurdles,” she said. “Every time I wanted to quit or give up, I had my support system. I have a supportive family and boyfriend, and they’re always there to encourage (me). I think those are some of the keys things (to success).”
For more information on Premiere Dance, visit www.premieredancelex.com.
