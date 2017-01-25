Girls just wanna have fun

Since this issue is all about getting saucy, we are here to help you spice up your wardrobe for a girl's night out. Going out for an evening with the gals can be as low-key or as dressy as you want, but we think it's always a good idea to have a little fun with it. Since a group of women's styles can vary from all degrees of glam to casual, it's nice to have options for every kind of outing. If your plans are for more of a relaxed get together, a cool graphic tee, cute pair of flats, and a lip gloss with a slight hint of sparkle are all excellent choices. If you're going for a theme, we love a good 90's throw back. Items like an updated bodysuit, an edgy leather moto jacket, and a simple black choker scream Kelly Taylor (hey there 90210 fans!). Or if you want more of a modern-day fashionista look, channel your inner Carrie Bradshaw with an ultra-feminine tulle skirt. To make a bit of a bolder statement, a silk fuchsia duster is a vibrant way to jazz up some jeans. Link up your pop of pink with a beautiful Burgundy hued eyeshadow palette for an ultimate punch of color. If taking the girls dancing, a sparkly pair of sequin pants are a glitzy way to catch the light. A one shouldered jumpsuit also screams “Ladies Night”, as does a little black dress complete with fringe detailing.
You can even take your night on the town to new levels simply by accessorizing with flair. Glitter bow pumps, a lip print scarf, and a unique novelty clutch can all lend a hand in making your celebration of womanhood and friendships even more spectacular. The great thing about all our favorite saucy choices is that you can dress them up or down simply by switching out pieces. A black skirt and a classic pair of jeans can easily replace each other and completely take your look from one vibe to another. The same rules apply with other additions. If you like to keep your clothing choices more on the simple side, then eye-catching accessories are your best friend. Adding color, prints, and textures can majorly amp up your outfit, and get all the girls asking you how you put your look together.
Makeup on a girl's night can also go in many different directions. You can keep it as understated as a swipe of mascara and a hint of tinted lip balm. Or you can go all out with a smoky eye and a bold lip. Makeup is not meant to be taken too seriously; just enjoy it and if it gives you more confidence, then that's even better.
When you're with the girls you can always be yourself. Even if that means sweats and no makeup at all...but we gotta admit the alternative is a lot more fun!
Comments