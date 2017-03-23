Petal power

“Florals? For spring? Groundbreaking.” Miranda Priestley said it best in ‘The Devil Wears Prada’, but as cliché as it might be, florals have always been and remain one of the greatest inspirations for spring fashion and beauty trends. Their colors, their textures, their scent all work together to inspire our wardrobe choices and beauty looks.
While florals are great on the softer, more feminine side, they can also be bold and daring. There are many different ways you can incorporate them into your spring routine. Whether you’re into pastels or vibrant hues, flowers can pop up in your look as subtly or as in your face as you want. The addition of a beautiful flower filled applique on a classic pair of jeans, or a wildflower print on a trendy jumpsuit are perfect examples of just how big or small you can go.
If you are a dress girl, florals are a great way to express your feminine aesthetic. Whether you choose a pastel design or one vibrant with color, you will exude an air of lady likeness. If a more simplistic look is what you’re going for, adding a coat or cardigan can jazz up everyday classic pieces in seconds.
One of the most fashionable ways to have a little floral fun is with your shoe choice. Flats, booties, sandals, you name it, you can bet there’s a floral version. Adding that extra splash of pizazz to your feet can elevate your entire look as a whole. The same applies with the addition of a fabulous bag. Floral accented arm candy adds instant personality to your wardrobe, and is sure to get heads turning.
If jewelry is your thing, there are endless possibilities to shine with flowers. A pair of rose drop earrings or a poppin’ blue statement necklace both offer just the right amount of sparkle and shine.
You can even take your flower love to the next level with enchanting beauty products. A 3D pink dahlia blush will give you a fresh rosy glow, while a flower infused lipstick offers a pretty pink pout. Of course you can’t go wrong with a new fragrance with a fresh, floral-infused twist, and a display worthy bottle.
Whether your style is edgy, laid-back or super girly, there are dozens of ways to incorporate beautiful blooms into what you wear. Clothing, accessories, beauty, whichever way you choose to play, you can rest assured your petal power will be seen and heard.
