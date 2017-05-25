Bridal bliss

Since this is our Cherish issue, it only seems fitting to focus on bridal season. Whether you’re the bride to be, a member of the wedding party, or simply an attendee, choosing the right thing to wear or what to give as a gift can get a little stressful. With rehearsal dinners, showers, and even the honeymoon, you want to go after dresses that are stylish, but also not so fancy that you are uncomfortable in them. Choosing designs that flow or have a less fitted silhouette are perfect for spring and summer weddings. To accompany a heat preventing airy fit, we also like colors that are soft and in the bridal family. Cool tone blues, soft pinks, and lovely lavenders are all classic choices, and unless you are the bride, try to steer clear of all white looks.
If you are indeed the bride then you know how tricky it can be to find fun and unique gifts for your bridesmaids. Keepsakes like an embroidered robe to remember the day, a pair of comfy slippers perfect for the getting ready process, or an engraved necklace they can keep forever are always good options. And if you haven’t asked your gal pals to be a part of your special event yet, we think saying it with something sweet is a tasty idea. Delicious gummies and chic macaroon boxes are becoming a big trend for popping the “Will you be my bridesmaid?” question.
When it comes to brides prepping for themselves there are of course always a million different things to add to your checklist. Accessories are an essential part of any day to a glamour girl, but it is especially significant on your wedding day. As important as it is to have a special dress, you can’t neglect the other pieces that make your look complete. Purchasing a pair of stylish shoes, or a themed bag with something exceptional about them makes them both memorable and great for photos. Perhaps a ‘Wifey For Lifey’ soled pair of pumps, or a clutch bag with “Mrs.” embossed on it. These little touches can elevate your bridal look and be something you will remember for years to come.
As for bridal beauty, you naturally want you and your squad to look and feel pretty and polished. Investing in a full beauty kit isn’t a bad idea. Airbrushed makeup is always a favorite for weddings, and when you have a group of ladies all needing the glam treatment, a product like this will go a long way. Not only will it give foundation a flawless finish, it also includes products for a complete photo-ready face, including blush, concealer, and highlighter. When it comes to eye makeup, we like to keep it soft and feminine. The Too Faced ‘Natural Love’ palette is a collection of 30 neutral, flattering shades ideal for going to the chapel.
No matter what kind of wedding day duties you have on your calendar, all of these tips and suggestions are our little way to help you reach ‘Bridal Bliss’ all the way to the alter.
