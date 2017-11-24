Stylish Merry

Whether you are treating yourself or buying gifts for your loved ones, the holiday season is always a fun time for shopping. Sure the crowds can be overwhelming, but that’s what online shopping is for, right?! For our Harmony edition we wanted to share a few of our favorite things that are getting us into the Christmas spirit. We’ve included pieces that are perfect for an annual Christmas party, celebrating with friends and family, and even a couple gift ideas to add to your very own wish list.
For the gal who loves to theme her look for the holidays, nothing says Holly Jolly Christmas like a pair of soldier pumps by Charlotte Olympia. Bring the essence of the Nutcracker to your feet with a magical pair of t-bar heels fit for a sugar plum fairy. A pleated Christmas tree printed skirt like this one by Chicwish is perfect for channeling your inner Mrs Claus. If you love bringing a little bling to your bag, a glittering peppermint candy clutch like this one by Judith Leiber Couture makes for the sweetest of winter accessories.
If your style is more on the comfy and cozy side, we’ve got you covered. Lifestyle guru and former star of the hit MTV show, “The Hills” Lauren Conrad started a collaboration with popular department store Kohl’s many years ago, and since then, her collections have only gotten cuter and cuter. These adorable grey bunny slippers are perfect for cozy nights by the fire. On those days you feel like dressing casual, a yummy reindeer printed Wildfox sweatshirt is ideal for running errands and keeping in the holiday spirit.
Beauty lovers always get excited about the holidays because with it comes a bevy of new and exciting products. One of our favorites for the current season is Mac Cosmetic’s Snowball Collection. With all new golden flaked packaging and beautiful snowflake embossed eye shadows and highlighters, these little beauties are collector’s items for those who enjoy limited edition pieces from the favorited brand. OPI is also getting on the festive train with their new ‘XOXO’ collection of colorful nail polishes. From classic Santa red to shiny ornament silver.
Never miss a local story.
When it comes to the best of luxury gifts, we have our very own wish list. Every stylish lady needs a chic winter coat for those wintery days in Kentucky. This oversized faux fur design by Alice + Olivia is printed with the brand’s iconic ‘Staceface’ character and a sweet Peter Pan collar. Shoe lovers who can never find a stylish pair of flats will fall in love with Gucci’s signature bow ballet slippers. The label’s go-to colors just happen to be... you guessed it! Red and green; what’s more Christmas than that?
It’s never too early to get a jump on your shopping list, and hopefully our holiday favorites have helped give you some fun ideas, and maybe even a gift or two for yourself!
Comments