Ford reports $4.6B full-year profit despite fourth-quarter drop

DETROIT - Ford Motor Company on Thursday posted one of its best ever full-year profits, enough to trigger $9,000 profit-sharing checks for more than 56,000 hourly workers.
The automaker reported a drop in net income of $800 million in the fourth quarter of 2016 due in part to relatively new pension accounting. Safety recalls over a door hatch amounted to another $600 million hit. But those declines were more than made up by earlier quarters for a total net gain of $4.6 billion for the year.
Because 2015 was such a strong year financially for Ford, year-over-year comparisons for 2016 could be tough.
Wholesale volume and revenue was down in the last three months of the year and flat for 2016. Revenue was $38.7 billion for the quarter and $151.8 billion for the year, up $2.2 billion from 2015.
Pretax profit was powered by strong truck sales in North America, with a 9.7 percent operating margin in the region. Overall, it helped drive a companywide $2.1 billion pretax profit in the quarter, contributing to $10.4 billion for the year, the second-best in company history. Last year, the company made a record $10.8 in profit before taxes.
Profit, excluding some items, was 30 cents a share, according to the company, a figure in line with the consensus from several groups of Wall Street analysts.
The company did well financially in its strongest regions.
For the quarter, the company made money in North America, Europe (including a record profit and operating margin) and Asia Pacific, and lost money in South America and the Middle East and Africa regions.
Global growth should continue to keep Ford's financial results strong during this year, according to company officials. But the uncertainty and possible volatility caused by new policies from the Trump administration, together with a slowing U.S. auto market, has prompted in part the automaker to stockpile more cash.
The number of cars and lights trucks sold in the U.S. this year - the company's most important market - is also expected to drop to 17.7 million from 17.9 million sold in 2016, Ford documents said.
For Ford's workers in the U.S., a potentially worrying sign may be plans for reduced production to match slowing demand. Ford plans to build 815,000 cars and trucks in North America in the first three months of this year, down 39,000 from the same quarter last year.
Company officials attributed the reduced production to the expectation for lower sales to fleet customers and a reduced inventory of Ford Fusion sedan.
Ford CEO Mark Fields said overall, the most recent earnings report "underscores the substantial progress we are making in expanding our business to be an auto and a mobility company."
The results were not surprising. Ford said earlier this month that it remains on track to earn a pretax profit of about $10.2 billion for 2016 and said it will boost its first quarter dividend to investors by $200 million.
As a result of the company's performance in 2016, the Dearborn, Mich., automaker has said shareholders will receive a special dividend of 5 cents per share for the first quarter. That is in addition to a regular dividend of 15 cents per share that is the same as what the company paid last year.
The key figure for autoworkers was the $9 billion pretax profit earned in North America because the profit-sharing formula, negotiated with the United Auto Workers union, awards $1 for each $1 million in North American profit.
That turns into up to approximately $9,000 paychecks on average for eligible employees, before taxes, compared with checks around $9,300 earned in 2015. The previous record amount was $8,800 based on 2013 results.
Union officials defended the payouts that many American workers eye enviously.
"Profit sharing is not a benevolent payout by the company, but something our members deserve and demand," UAW Vice President Jimmy Settles said in a statement. "The UAW first won this benefit in 1982, and we continue to fight to maintain and improve profit sharing with each subsequent round of negotiations."
Chief Financial Officer Bob Shanks told reporters gathered in Dearborn Thursday that it was "a really strong year" and one of the best in terms of operating margins.
Ford said earlier its 2016 net income will drop by $2 billion because of a change in the way it values pensions and retiree benefits. It also took a $200 million for canceling a planned Mexico factory criticized by the new U.S. president.
The automaker is changing how it values pensions and other retiree obligations and is now counting them in the year they were incurred instead of spreading out the impact over a number of years. The cancellation of Ford's Mexican plants came after unrelenting pressure from Trump, who has excoriated manufacturers who move operations to Mexico from the U.S.
The new president continues to be a large uncertainty for the future of the industry, according to Ford executives.
While President Donald Trump has criticized American car makers for being, in his view, too willing to move operations to other countries, especially Mexico under the North American Free Trade Agreement, he told them before their meeting that the government will try and make it easier to build plants in the United States.
Trump has repeatedly said that he wants to renegotiate NAFTA to keep more jobs in the U.S. instead of seeing automakers and other manufacturers use low-cost labor in Mexico to maintain profits. He has threatened large tariffs to do force them to do so if necessary.
Critics and industry analysts say a large border tariff, such as a 35 percent figure Trump has frequently mentioned, would lead to higher prices on new vehicles, causing sales to drop and resulting in financial losses for the automakers.
Shanks said it was too early to react to the new Trump administration because the company was still awaiting specific policy proposals to evaluate. But he noted a recent run-up in the stock market, an indication perhaps that Wall Street was expecting "pro-growth" policies from the new president.
"We're watching it very closely," he said.
Fields said after two meetings with Trump this week, the Ford CEO got the sense that the president "is going to be very focused on driving policies" that boost American jobs and potentially reduce regulations on business.
Trump asked corporate executives what inhibited them from greater success, according to Fields.
The executives responded that regulation has played a role and some rule making, including recently released vehicle emission standards, has been "premature and inconsistent" with prior guidance, Fields said.
Despite calls from Trump, the Ford CEO said that the automaker has no immediate plans to built a new plant in the U.S.
"We're comfortable with where we are right now," Fields said. Ford does plan production expansion at some facilities, including Michigan's Flat Rock factory, the CEO added.
Wall Street analyst Brian Johnson recently wrote Ford could be better positioned to absorb a potential tax or tariff than its rivals, an analysis largely embraced by Ford executives Thursday.
"While we're not clear if the new Administration plans to use moral suasion, border adjustment taxes, or tariffs to bring jobs back to the U.S., if it were through tax or tariffs we believe that Ford is better positioned relative to other" automakers, Barclays analyst Johnson wrote.
He wrote that General Motors and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles "make some of their pickups in Mexico, while GM makes (crossovers) and Chrysler minivans in Canada. By contrast, Ford makes all of their F-series pickup trucks in the U.S., and benefits from its pickup truck leadership in Canada - where all of its F-Series sales are imported from U.S. assembly plants."
Still, the automaker has had a tough time convincing Wall Street that the company is a good bet. Ford's guidance for this year calls for a financial outlook "generally lower than 2016 driven by investments in emerging opportunities," according to company document released Thursday.
Earlier this month, Ford Executive Chairman Bill Ford said that the company's stock price on Wall Street - which fell 14 percent last year - had been depressed in part by two factors: a view that the company's sales had little room for further growth and the uncertainty about whether Ford would be a winner in emergent automotive technology.
At midday Thursday, Ford's stock price was $12.41, down 2.97 percent.
Comments