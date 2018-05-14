NCAA Baseball Projections: Kentucky not likely to host another game at The Cliff

Ole Miss and Oregon State are among the college baseball teams making a slight jump in seeding this week in the NCAA tournament projections.
Oregon State (38-8-1) took two-of-three from Stanford while Ole Miss (39-13) is coming off an impressive sweep of Auburn. Oregon State moves up one spot in seeding to No. 3 and the Rebels jumps two spots to No. 6.
We also have significant changes among the mid-major programs that are projected to host regionals. UConn moves out while Stetson and Coastal Carolina move in.
There's no way that Stetson (40-11) gets left out as a regional host at this point thanks to a No. 7 RPI ranking. Stetson's 2,500-seat facility is a little on the small side, but that shouldn't prevent the Hatters from hosting in Deland, Florida.
Coastal Carolina (36-16) gets the final regional site as a No. 16 seed thanks to an impressive week that included a sweep of Little Rock and a win over North Carolina. The Chanticleers check in at No. 18 in RPI.
Gainesville, Fla.
1. Florida* (1)
2. Ohio State
3. Jacksonville
4. Quinnipiac
Stanford, Calif.
1. Stanford (2)
2. Indiana
3. Cal State Fullerton
4. Pepperdine
Corvallis, Ore.
1. Oregon State* (3)
2. Minnesota*
3. LSU
4. Nevada
Fayetteville, Ark.
1. Arkansas (4)
2. Oklahoma
3. Missouri State
4. Kent State
Chapel Hill, N.C.
1. North Carolina (5)
2. Kentucky
3. St. John's*
4. Wright State*
Oxford, Miss.
1. Ole Miss (6)
2. Southern Miss*
3. Troy
4. Jackson State
Clemson, S.C.
1. Clemson* (7)
2. Auburn
3. Illinois
4. Baylor
Athens, Ga.
1. Georgia (8)
2. Tennessee Tech*
3. Michigan
4. Saint Louis
Durham, N.C.
1. Duke (9)
2. Dallas Baptist*
3. Vanderbilt
4. Campbell
Tallahassee, Fla.
1. Florida State (10)
2. South Carolina
3. UCF
4. Navy*
Deland, Fla.
1. Stetson* (11)
2. South Florida
3. FAU
4. Yale*
Lubbock, Texas
1. Texas Tech (12)
2. UCLA
3. Louisiana Tech
4. Grand Canyon
Raleigh, N.C.
1. North Carolina State (13)
2. UConn
3. Northeastern*
4. Coppin State*
Stillwater, Okla.
1. Oklahoma State* (14)
2. Texas A&M
3. Arizona
4. Oral Roberts*
Austin, Texas
1. Texas (15)
2. Louisville
3. Houston*
4. Sam Houston State*
Conway, S.C.
1. Coastal Carolina* (16)
2. East Carolina
3. UNC-Greensboro
4. Hartford
*Automatic bid
