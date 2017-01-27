Into the Woods Sweepstakes Official Rules

No Purchase Necessary. A purchase will not increase your chances of winning.
ELIGIBILITY. The “Into The Woods” (the “Sweepstakes”) is open to legal residents of the United States who are 18 years of age or older as of the start date of the Sweepstakes. The Sweepstakes is co-sponsored by Norton Center for the Arts, 600 West Walnut Street, Danville, KY 40422 and The Lexington Herald-Leader, 100 Midland Avenue, Lexington, KY 40508 (the “Herald-Leader,” and together with Norton Center for the Arts, the "Sponsors"). Employees and representatives of Sponsors, The McClatchy Company, prize providers, advertising partners (collectively the “Sweepstakes Entities"), their distributors, contractors, agents, or any of the participating sponsors, and the subsidiaries, affiliates and parent companies of such entities and the members of the immediate families or household of such individuals are not eligible. Void where prohibited by law.
MANDATORY FACEBOOK DISCLOSURE. This Sweepstakes is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with Facebook. You are providing your information to Sponsors and not to Facebook. The information you provide will only be used for administering this sweepstakes and for marketing purposes in accordance with the Herald-Leader’s privacy policy, located at www.kentucky.com/privacy_policy/.
SWEEPSTAKES PERIOD. The Sweepstakes begins Friday, January 27, 2017 at 12:01 AM EDT and ends Friday, February 3, 2017 at 11:59 AM EDT (the “Sweepstakes Period”). During the Sweepstakes Period, Sponsors will conduct two (2) drawings (“Drawing”) from all qualified entries received during the Sweepstakes Period.
HOW TO ENTER. Online entries only. Only one entry per natural person during the Sweepstakes Period (except for additional entries for Referred Friends or “liking” affiliated pages as set forth in the following paragraph).
You must have a Facebook account. You may create a Facebook account by accessing Facebook at http://www.facebook.com and following the instructions to create an account for free. Information you provide to Facebook to open an account is subject to Facebook’s privacy policy, located at www.facebook.com/privacy. Once you have a Facebook account, to enter this Sweepstakes, please access the Herald-Leader's page on Facebook located at www.facebook.com/kentuckycom and then click the "Like" button(s) as directed on the post describing the Sweepstakes and submit a comment as directed on the post describing the Sweepstakes.
Entries must be received by February 3, 2017 at 11:59 AM EDT as determined by the computer time on Sponsor’s server. No hand, mail-in or e-mail deliveries will be accepted. None of the Sweepstakes Entities are responsible for late, incomplete, void, corrupted, garbled, misdirected, or otherwise unintelligible Submissions and for any problems, bugs or malfunctions Entrants may encounter when submitting their Submissions. Incomplete, garbled, corrupted or otherwise illegible Submissions are void and will not be accepted. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify any Entrant it finds to be tampering with the entry process or the operation of the Sweepstakes or violating these Official Rules. Entries generated by a script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified. Sponsor will not verify receipt of submissions. In the event of a dispute as to the identity of a winner, the winner will be deemed to be the person in whose name the e-mail account governing the e-mail address was opened. In the event a dispute regarding the identity of the individual who actually submitted an entry cannot be resolved to Sponsor’s satisfaction, the affected entry will be deemed ineligible.
ODDS. Odds of winning depends on the total number of eligible entries received.
DRAWINGS AND NOTIFICATION. On or about February 3, 2017 (“Drawing Date”), one (2) eligible entrants will be selected at random by a representative of Sponsors from among all eligible entries received by the Drawing Date (“Selected Entrant”).
Selected Entrant will be notified by phone or email in Sponsors’ discretion using the information provided during the entry process. Selected Entrant will be required to respond (as directed) within 72 hours of attempted notification. The failure to respond timely to the notification may result in forfeiture of the prize and in such case Sponsors may randomly select an alternate chosen entrant from among the remaining eligible entries. Selected Entrant may also be sent an affidavit of eligibility / liability / publicity release ("Release"). Except where prohibited by law, Selected Entrant must allow Sponsor to use his or her name and photograph for advertising, press and promotional purposes. The Selected Entrant’s name may be published in Sponsors’ publications and web sites in the form of a first and last name and hometown. Unless restricted by law, Selected Entrant will be required to complete and return the Release within five (5) days. An alternate selected entrant may be randomly selected from among the remaining eligible entries if the Selected Entrant: (i) cannot be reached; (ii) fails to obtain all signatures on the Release and to return the documents in a timely manner as required pursuant to these Official Rules; or (iii) cannot accept or receive the prize for any reason. Sponsor will not make multiple attempts to contact Selected Entrant. Selected Entrant will receive the prize by arranging details to pick up the prize with the Lexington Herald-Leader within approximately five (5) days of the Drawing Date (exact timing subject to change based upon availability of prize). Assumed notification by caller ID and any subsequent returned calls do not constitute a winner.
PRIZE. If eligible under these Rules, each Selected Entrant will receive two Tier Grand Tier tickets to Into the Woods on Thursday, February 9, 2017 and one (1) $50 gift card to Nellie Burton’s Steakhouse. Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) of each prize: ($150). Selected Entrant not entitled to any surplus between actual retail value of prize and stated ARV and any difference between stated ARV and actual value of the prize will not be awarded. The ARV of any prize is subject to price fluctuations in the consumer marketplace based on, among other things, any gap in time between the date the ARV is estimated for purposes of these Official Rules and the date the prize is awarded or redeemed. No substitution, transfer, or cash redemption of prize, provided however that Sponsor reserves the right to substitute a prize with another prize of equal or greater value should the advertised prize become unavailable for any reason. All activities related to the Prize are at the Selected Entrants' own risk and subject to whatever restrictions are imposed by the entities that govern activities. One (1) prize per household. If prize is awarded but goes unclaimed or is forfeited by recipient, the prize may not be re-awarded, in Sweepstakes Entities’ sole discretion. Sponsors and any of their prize suppliers are not responsible for, and will not replace, any lost, late, misdirected, damaged or stolen prize. Any and all guarantees and warrantees of the prize are subject to the manufacturer’s terms and conditions, and Selected Entrant agrees to look solely to said manufacturers for any such warranty or guarantee claim. All warranties are hereby disclaimed, and the Selected Entrant will accept the prize "as is."
CONDITIONS. By participating, Entrants agree to be fully and unconditionally bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of Sponsor and waive any right to claim ambiguity in the Sweepstakes or these Official Rules. Any portion of the Sweepstakes may be canceled, suspended and/or modified, in whole or in part, if in Sweepstakes Entities’ opinion any fraud, technical failure or other factor beyond our control impairs the integrity or proper functioning of the Sweepstakes. Sponsor reserves the right in its sole discretion to disqualify any individual who is found to be tampering with the entry process or the operation of the Sweepstakes, to be acting in violation of these Official Rules, or to be acting in an unsportsman-like or disruptive manner, or with the intent to disrupt or undermine the legitimate operation of the Sweepstakes, or to annoy, abuse, threaten or harass other entrants or Sponsor's representatives, and Sponsor reserves the right to seek damages and other remedies from any such person to the fullest extent permitted by law. You may not enter with multiple identities or use any system, bot or other device or artifice to enter or obtain more than the maximum number of qualified entries. Sponsors reserve the right in their sole discretion to terminate the Sweepstakes, and, if terminated, at their distraction, select the potential winner(s) in a random drawing from among all eligible, non-suspect entries received prior to action taken. Unclaimed prizes will not be awarded. All federal, state or other tax liabilities (including income taxes) arising from this Sweepstakes will be the sole responsibility of Selected Entrant. Entrants may be issued an IRS Form 1099 for the ARV of any awarded prize. CAUTION: ANY ATTEMPT TO DELIBERATELY DAMAGE OR UNDERMINE THE LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THE SWEEPSTAKES MAY BE IN VIOLATION OF CRIMINAL AND CIVIL LAWS AND WILL RESULT IN DISQUALIFICATION FROM PARTICIPATION IN THE SWEEPSTAKES. SHOULD SUCH AN ATTEMPT BE MADE, SPONSOR RESERVES THE RIGHT TO SEEK REMEDIES AND DAMAGES (INCLUDING ATTORNEY FEES) TO THE FULLEST EXTENT OF THE LAW, INCLUDING CRIMINAL PROSECUTION. Sponsors shall not be liable to the winners for failure to supply any prize or any part thereof, by reason of any acts of God, any action(s), regulation(s), order(s) or request(s) by any governmental or quasi-governmental entity (whether or not the action(s), regulations(s), order(s) or request(s) prove(s) to be invalid), equipment failure, threatened terrorist acts, terrorist acts, air raid, blackout, act of public enemy, earthquake, war (declared or undeclared), fire, flood, epidemic, explosion, unusually severe weather, hurricane, embargo, labor dispute or strike (whether legal or illegal), labor or material shortage, transportation interruption of any kind, work slow-down, civil disturbance, insurrection, riot, or any other similar or dissimilar cause beyond any of the Sponsors' control. Sweepstakes Entities are not responsible, and Selected Entrant agrees to release, discharge, indemnify and hold harmless Sweepstakes Entities for: (a) lost, late, misdirected, undeliverable, incomplete or indecipherable entries due to system errors or failures, or faulty transmissions or other telecommunications malfunctions and/or entries; (b) technical failures of any kinds; (c) failures of any of the equipment or programming associated with or utilized in the Sweepstakes; (d) unauthorized human and/or mechanical intervention in any part of the submission process or the Sweepstakes; (e) technical or human error which may occur in the administration of the Sweepstakes or the processing of entries; (f) any printing, typographical, administrative or technological errors in any materials associated with the Sweepstakes; or (g) any injury or damage to persons or property which may be caused, directly or indirectly, in whole or in part, from any Entrant's participation in the Sweepstakes or receipt or use of any prize. The invalidity or unenforceability of any provision of these rules shall not affect the validity or enforceability of any other provision.
PUBLICITY. Except where prohibited by law, the Selected Entrant's acceptance of a Prize constitutes permission for The Sweepstakes Entities to use said Selected Entrant's name, photographs, likeness, statements, biographical information, voice, and city and state address for promotional or advertising purposes in connection with the Sweepstakes on a worldwide basis, and in all forms of media, now or hereafter known, in perpetuity, without review, permission or further compensation.
OFFICIAL RULES; WINNERS' LIST. These Official Rules will be available at www.kentucky.com/contests. For a copy of the winners' list, please send a self addressed, stamped envelope to: The Lexington Herald-Leader, Into the Woods / Marketing,100 Midland Avenue, Lexington, KY 40508. Selected Entrant's lists will be sent once Selected Entrant have been verified and the prize have been awarded. All requests must be received by February 28, 2017.
