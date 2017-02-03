Love Your Heart Sweepstakes Official Rules

No purchase necessary. A purchase will not increase your chances of winning.
1. ELIGIBILITY.The "Love Your Heart" (the "Sweepstakes") is open to legal residents of the 50 United States and District of Columbia who are 18 years of age or older as of the start date of the Sweepstakes. Entrant must have internet access and a Facebook account in good standing as of the start date. Void outside of the U.S., in Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, U.S. Military installations in foreign countries, all other U.S. territories and possessions and wherever prohibited or restricted by law. The Sweepstakes is sponsored by the Lexington Herald-Leader,100 Midland Avenue, Lexington, KY 40508(the "Sponsor"). Employees and representatives of Sponsor, The McClatchy Company, prize providers, advertising partners, their distributors, contractors, agents, or any of the participating sponsors, and the subsidiaries, affiliates and parent companies of such entities (collectively the "Sweepstakes Entities") and the members of the immediate families or household of such individuals are not eligible. Void where prohibited by law.
2. MANDATORY FACEBOOK DISCLOSURE. This Sweepstakes is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with Facebook. You are providing your information to Sponsors and not to Facebook. The information you provide will only be used for administering this sweepstakes and for marketing purposes in accordance with Sponsors' privacy policy, located at www.kentucky.com/privacy_policy/
3. PROMOTION PERIOD. The Sweepstakes begins Friday, Feb. 3, 2017 at 12:01 PM Eastern Standard Time ("EST") and ends on Friday, Feb. 24 at 11:59 AM EST (the "Sweepstakes Period"). During the Sweepstakes Period, Sponsor will conduct four (4) drawings ("Drawing") of all qualified entries received during the Sweepstakes Period.
4. HOW TO ENTER. Online entries only. You must have a Facebook account. You may create a Facebook account by accessing Facebook at http://www.facebook.com and following the instructions to create an account for free. Information you provide to Facebook to open an account is subject to Facebook's privacy policy, located at www.facebook.com/privacy. Once you have a Facebook account, to enter this Sweepstakes, please access the Sponsor's page on Facebook located at www.facebook.com/kentuckycom and then click the "Like" button(s) as directed on the post describing the Sweepstakes and submit a comment as directed on the post describing the Sweepstakes.
All entries must be received by the Sweepstakes end date and time as determined by the computer time on Sponsor's server. No hand, mail-in or e-mail deliveries will be accepted. None of the Sweepstakes Entities are responsible for late, incomplete, void, corrupted, garbled, misdirected, or otherwise unintelligible Submissions and for any problems, bugs or malfunctions Entrants may encounter when submitting their Submissions. Incomplete, garbled, corrupted or otherwise illegible Submissions are void and will not be accepted. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify any Entrant it finds to be tampering with the entry process or the operation of the Sweepstakes or violating these Official Rules. Entries generated by a script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified. Sponsor will not verify receipt of submissions. In the event a dispute regarding the identity of the individual who actually submitted an entry cannot be resolved to Sponsor's satisfaction, the affected entry will be deemed ineligible.
5. ODDS. Odds of winning depends on the total number of eligible entries received.
6. PRIZE. Four (4) $100 gift cards to Kroger Approximate Retail Value ("ARV"): One Hundred Dollars each ($100.00). Restrictions may apply.
Selected Entrant is solely responsible for any other unspecified expenses related to prize. No substitution, transfer, assignment or cash redemption of prize, provided however that Sponsor reserves the right to substitute a prize with another prize of equal or greater value should the advertised prize become unavailable for any reason or should the advertised prize not be available in Selected Entrant's state of residence. All activities related to the Prize are at the Selected Entrants' own risk and subject to whatever restrictions are imposed by the entities that govern activities. If prize is awarded but goes unclaimed or is forfeited by recipient, the prize may be re-awarded, in Promotion Entities' sole discretion. If Selected Entrant is not reachable or is unable to participate in, accept a prize or any portion of a prize for any reason, Sponsor shall have no further obligation to the Entrant. Prizes shall only be mailed to an address in the United States. Sponsor or any of its prize suppliers are not responsible for, and will not replace, any lost, late, misdirected, damaged or stolen prizes. Any and all guarantees and warrantees of merchandise prize are subject to the manufacturer's terms and conditions, and Selected Entrant agrees to look solely to said manufacturers for any such warranty or guarantee claim. All warranties are hereby disclaimed, and the Selected Entrant will accept the prize "as is."
7. DRAWING AND NOTIFICATION. Each qualified entry will be entered into a random drawing for prizes to take place on or about Friday, Feb. 24, 2017. During the Sweepstakes Period, Sponsor will conduct four (4) drawings ("Drawing") of all qualified entries received during the Sweepstakes Period to determine four (4) potential winners ("Selected Entrant"). Selected Entrants will be notified on the Sponsors Facebook page, by phone or email, in Sponsor's sole discretion, using the information provided during the entry process. Selected Entrant will be required to respond (as directed) within 24 hours of attempted notification. Selected Entrant may contact Sponsors by phone or email. The failure to respond timely to the notification may result in forfeiture of the prize and in such case Sponsor may randomly select an alternate chosen entrant from among the remaining eligible entries. Selected Entrants may also be sent an affidavit of eligibility / liability / publicity release ("Release"). Unless restricted by law, Selected Entrant will be required to complete and return the Release within five (5) days of receiving it. An alternate Selected Entrant may be randomly selected from among the remaining eligible entries if a selected entrant: (i) cannot be reached; (ii) fails to obtain all signatures on the Release and to return the documents in a timely manner as required pursuant to these Official Rules; or (iii) cannot accept or receive the prize for any reason. Sponsor will not make multiple attempts to contact Selected Entrant. Selected Entrant must pick up the prize within 30 days on which the Sponsor receives the completed, signed Release from the Selected Entrant (exact timing subject to change based upon availability of Prize). Assumed notification by caller ID and any subsequent returned calls do not constitute a winner.
8. CONDITIONS. By participating, Entrants agree to be fully and unconditionally bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of Sponsor and waive any right to claim ambiguity in the Sweepstakes or these Official Rules. Any portion of the Sweepstakes may be canceled, suspended and/or modified, in whole or in part, if in Sweepstakes Entities' opinion any fraud, technical failure or other factor beyond our control impairs the integrity or proper functioning of the Sweepstakes. Sponsor reserves the right in its sole discretion to disqualify any individual who is found to be tampering with the entry process or the operation of the Sweepstakes, to be acting in violation of these Official Rules, or to be acting in an unsportsmanlike-like or disruptive manner, or with the intent to disrupt or undermine the legitimate operation of the Sweepstakes, or to annoy, abuse, threaten or harass other entrants or Sponsor's representatives, and Sponsor reserves the right to seek damages and other remedies from any such person to the fullest extent permitted by law. You may not enter with multiple identities or use any system, boot or other device or artifice to enter or obtain more than the maximum number of qualified entries. Sponsor reserves the right at its sole discretion to terminate the Sweepstakes and, if terminated, at its discretion, select the potential winner(s) in a random drawing from among all eligible, non-suspect entries received prior to action taken. Unclaimed Prizes will not be awarded. All federal, state or other tax liabilities (including income taxes) arising from this Sweepstakes will be the sole responsibility of Selected Entrant. Selected Entrant may be issued an IRS Form 1099 for the ARV of any awarded prize. CAUTION: ANY ATTEMPT TO DELIBERATELY DAMAGE OR UNDERMINE THE LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THE SWEEPSTAKES MAY BE IN VIOLATION OF CRIMINAL AND CIVIL LAWS AND WILL RESULT IN DISQUALIFICATION FROM PARTICIPATION IN THE SWEEPSTAKES. SHOULD SUCH AN ATTEMPT BE MADE, SPONSOR RESERVES THE RIGHT TO SEEK REMEDIES AND DAMAGES (INCLUDING ATTORNEY FEES) TO THE FULLEST EXTENT OF THE LAW, INCLUDING CRIMINAL PROSECUTION. Sponsors shall not be liable to the winners for failure to supply any prize or any part thereof, by reason of any acts of God, any action(s), regulation(s), order(s) or request(s) by any governmental or quasi-governmental entity (whether or not the action(s), regulations(s), order(s) or request(s) prove(s) to be invalid), equipment failure, threatened terrorist acts, terrorist acts, air raid, blackout, act of public enemy, earthquake, war (declared or undeclared), fire, flood, epidemic, explosion, unusually severe weather, hurricane, embargo, labor dispute or strike (whether legal or illegal), labor or material shortage, transportation interruption of any kind, work slow-down, civil disturbance, insurrection, riot, or any other similar or dissimilar cause beyond any of the Sponsors' control. Sweepstakes Entities are not responsible, and Selected Entrant agrees to release, discharge, indemnify and hold harmless Sweepstakes Entities for: (a) lost, late, misdirected, undeliverable, incomplete or indecipherable entries due to system errors or failures, or faulty transmissions or other telecommunications malfunctions and/or entries; (b) technical failures of any kinds; (c) failures of any of the equipment or programming associated with or utilized in the Sweepstakes; (d) unauthorized human and/or mechanical intervention in any part of the submission process or the Sweepstakes; (e) technical or human error which may occur in the administration of the Sweepstakes or the processing of entries; (f) any printing, typographical, administrative or technological errors in any materials associated with the Sweepstakes; or (g) any injury or damage to persons or property which may be caused, directly or indirectly, in whole or in part, from any Entrant's participation in the Sweepstakes or receipt or use of any prize. The invalidity or unenforceability of any provision of these rules shall not affect the validity or enforceability of any other provision.
9. PUBLICITY. Except where prohibited by law, the Selected Entrant's acceptance of a Prize constitutes permission for the Sweepstakes Entities to use said Selected Entrant's name, photographs, likeness, statements, biographical information, voice, and city and state address for promotional or advertising purposes in connection with the Sweepstakes on a worldwide basis, and in all forms of media, now or hereafter known, in perpetuity, without review, permission or further compensation.
10. OFFICIAL RULES; WINNERS' LIST. These Official Rules will be available at www.kentucky.com/contests. For a copy of the winners' list, please send a self addressed, stamped envelope to: "Love Your Heart Sweepstakes", c/o The Lexington Herald-Leader, Marketing Dept., 100 Midland Avenue, Lexington, KY 40508 or access Kentucky.com/contests. Selected Entrant's lists will be sent once Selected Entrant has been verified and the prize has been awarded. All requests must be received by March 15, 2017.
