The “Bracket Buster” Sweepstakes official rules

No Purchase Necessary. A purchase will not increase your chances of winning.
1. ELIGIBILITY. The “Bracket Buster” Sweepstakes s open to legal residents of Kentucky who are 18 years of age or older as of the start date of the Sweepstakes. Void outside of the U.S., including Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, U.S. Military installations in foreign countries, all other U.S. territories and possessions and wherever prohibited or restricted by law. The Sweepstakes is sponsored The Lexington Herald-Leader, 100 Midland Avenue, Lexington, KY 40508 (“Sponsor”). Employees and representatives of “Sponsor”, The McClatchy Company, prize providers, advertising partners, their distributors, contractors, agents, or any of the participating sponsors, and the subsidiaries, affiliates and parent companies of such entities (collectively the “Sweepstakes Entities") and the members of the immediate families or household of such individuals are not eligible. Void where prohibited by law.
2. PROMOTION PERIOD. The Sweepstakes begins March 13, 2017 at 12:01 AM Eastern Standard Time (“EST”) and ends on April 3, 2017 at 11:59 PM EST (the “Sweepstakes Period”). During the Sweepstakes Period, Sponsor will conduct one (1) drawing (“Drawing”) of all qualified entries received.
3. HOW TO ENTER. Print form entries only. Only one entry per natural person during the Sweepstakes Period. Complimentary forms may be picked up at the Lexington Herald-Leader, 100 Midland Avenue, Lexington KY 4050, Monday-Friday between the hours of 8:30 AM EST to 5:00 PM EST.
4. ELIGIBLE ENTRIES AND ODDS. All Entries must be received by 5:00 PM EST the Sweepstakes end date in accordance with Sponsor’s Official Rules in order to qualify. The Sweepstakes Sponsor is not responsible for late, incomplete, void, corrupted, garbled, misdirected, or otherwise unintelligible. Incomplete, garbled, corrupted or otherwise illegible Entries are void and will not be accepted. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify any Entrant it finds to be tampering with the entry process or the operation of the Sweepstakes or violating these Official Rules. In the event a dispute regarding the identity of the individual who actually submitted an Entry cannot be resolved to Sponsor’s satisfaction, the affected Entry will be deemed ineligible. Odds of winning depends on the total number of eligible Entries received.
5. PRIZE. One Thousand Dollars, $1,000. Total Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”): $1,000 (“Prize”). Restrictions may apply and are subject to product terms & condition, if any.
Selected Entrant is solely responsible for any other unspecified expenses related to prize. No substitution, transfer, or assignment, provided however that Sponsor reserves the right to substitute a prize with another prize of equal or greater value should the advertised prize become unavailable for any reason or should the advertised prize not be available in Selected Entrant’s state of residence. All activities related to the Prize are at the Selected Entrants’ own risk and subject to whatever restrictions are imposed by the entities that govern activities. If prize is awarded but goes unclaimed or is forfeited by recipient, the prize may not be re-awarded, in Promotion Entities' sole discretion. If Selected Entrant is not reachable or is unable to participate in, accept a prize or any portion of a prize for any reason, Sponsor shall have no further obligation to the Entrant. Sponsor or any of its prize suppliers are not responsible for, and will not replace, any lost, late, misdirected, damaged or stolen prizes. Any and all guarantees and warrantees of merchandise prize are subject to the manufacturer’s terms and conditions, and Selected Entrant agrees to look solely to said manufacturers for any such warranty or guarantee claim. All warranties are hereby disclaimed, and the Selected Entrant will accept the prize "as is."
6. DRAWING AND NOTIFICATION. On or about April 4, 2017 (“Drawing Date”) one (1) Entrant will be selected at random by a representative of Sponsor from among all eligible entries received by the respective Drawing Date (“Selected Entrant”).
Selected Entrant will be notified by phone or email, in Sponsor’s sole discretion, using the information provided during the entry process. Selected Entrant will be required to respond (as directed) within 72 hours of attempted notification. Selected Entrant may contact Sponsor by phone or email. The failure to respond timely to the notification may result in forfeiture of the prize and in such case Sponsor may randomly select an alternate chosen entrant from among the remaining eligible entries. Selected Entrant may also be sent an affidavit of eligibility / liability / publicity release ("Release"). Unless restricted by law, Selected Entrant will be required to complete and return the Release within five (5) days of receiving it. An alternate Selected Entrant may be randomly selected from among the remaining eligible entries if a selected entrant: (i) cannot be reached; (ii) fails to obtain all signatures on the Release and to return the documents in a timely manner as required pursuant to these Official Rules; or (iii) cannot accept or receive the prize for any reason. Sponsor will not make multiple attempts to contact Selected Entrant. Selected Entrant will receive the Prize by pick up within approximately thirty (30) days of the date on which the Sponsor receives the completed, signed Release from the Selected Entrant (exact timing subject to change based upon availability of Prize). Winner can opt to receive delivery by paying normal Burke Furniture furniture delivery rates. Assumed notification by caller ID and any subsequent returned calls do not constitute a winner.
7. CONDITIONS. By participating, Entrants agree to be fully and unconditionally bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of Sponsor and waive any right to claim ambiguity in the Sweepstakes or these Official Rules. Any portion of the Sweepstakes may be canceled, suspended and/or modified, in whole or in part, if in Sweepstakes Entities’ opinion any fraud, technical failure or other factor beyond our control impairs the integrity or proper functioning of the Sweepstakes. Sponsor reserves the right in its sole discretion to disqualify any individual who is found to be tampering with the entry process or the operation of the Sweepstakes, to be acting in violation of these Official Rules, or to be acting in an unsportsmanlike or disruptive manner, or with the intent to disrupt or undermine the legitimate operation of the Sweepstakes, or to annoy, abuse, threaten or harass other entrants or Sponsor's representatives, and Sponsor reserves the right to seek damages and other remedies from any such person to the fullest extent permitted by law. You may not enter with multiple identities or use any system, bot or other device or artifice to enter or obtain more than the maximum number of qualified entries. Sponsor reserves the right at its sole discretion to terminate the Sweepstakes and, if terminated, at its discretion, select the potential winner(s) in a random drawing from among all eligible, non-suspect entries received prior to action taken. Unclaimed Prizes will not be awarded. All federal, state or other tax liabilities (including income taxes) arising from this Sweepstakes will be the sole responsibility of Selected Entrant. Selected Entrant may be issued an IRS Form 1099 for the ARV of any awarded prize. CAUTION: ANY ATTEMPT TO DELIBERATELY DAMAGE OR UNDERMINE THE LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THE SWEEPSTAKES MAY BE IN VIOLATION OF CRIMINAL AND CIVIL LAWS AND WILL RESULT IN DISQUALIFICATION FROM PARTICIPATION IN THE SWEEPSTAKES. SHOULD SUCH AN ATTEMPT BE MADE, SPONSOR RESERVES THE RIGHT TO SEEK REMEDIES AND DAMAGES (INCLUDING ATTORNEY FEES) TO THE FULLEST EXTENT OF THE LAW, INCLUDING CRIMINAL PROSECUTION. Sponsors shall not be liable to the winners for failure to supply any prize or any part thereof, by reason of any acts of God, any action(s), regulation(s), order(s) or request(s) by any governmental or quasi-governmental entity (whether or not the action(s), regulations(s), order(s) or request(s) prove(s) to be invalid), equipment failure, threatened terrorist acts, terrorist acts, air raid, blackout, act of public enemy, earthquake, war (declared or undeclared), fire, flood, epidemic, explosion, unusually severe weather, hurricane, embargo, labor dispute or strike (whether legal or illegal), labor or material shortage, transportation interruption of any kind, work slow-down, civil disturbance, insurrection, riot, or any other similar or dissimilar cause beyond any of the Sponsors' control. Sweepstakes Entities are not responsible, and Selected Entrant agrees to release, discharge, indemnify and hold harmless Sweepstakes Entities for: (a) lost, late, misdirected, undeliverable, incomplete or indecipherable entries due to system errors or failures, or faulty transmissions or other telecommunications malfunctions and/or entries; (b) technical failures of any kinds; (c) failures of any of the equipment or programming associated with or utilized in the Sweepstakes; (d) unauthorized human and/or mechanical intervention in any part of the submission process or the Sweepstakes; (e) technical or human error which may occur in the administration of the Sweepstakes or the processing of entries; (f) any printing, typographical, administrative or technological errors in any materials associated with the Sweepstakes; or (g) any injury or damage to persons or property which may be caused, directly or indirectly, in whole or in part, from any Entrant's participation in the Sweepstakes or receipt or use of any prize. The invalidity or unenforceability of any provision of these rules shall not affect the validity or enforceability of any other provision.
8. PUBLICITY. Except where prohibited by law, the Selected Entrant's acceptance of a Prize constitutes permission for the Sweepstakes Entities to use said Selected Entrant's name, photographs, likeness, statements, biographical information, voice, and city and state address for promotional or advertising purposes in connection with the Sweepstakes on a worldwide basis, and in all forms of media, now or hereafter known, in perpetuity, without review, permission or further compensation.
9. OFFICIAL RULES; SELECTED ENTRANT’S LIST. These Official Rules will be available at www.kentucky.com/contests. For a copy of the Selected Entrant's list, please send a self-addressed, stamped envelope to: “Bracket Buster Sweepstakes”, c/o The Lexington Herald-Leader, Audience Dev., 100 Midland Avenue, Lexington, KY 40508 or access Kentucky.com/contests. Selected Entrant's lists will be sent once Selected Entrant has been verified and the prize has been awarded. All requests must be received within 90 days of the end of the Sweepstakes Period.
© 2017 McClatchy Company. All rights reserved.
Comments