Need help activating your account? Follow our step-by-step instructions.

Complete your Account

Once your account is activated, you can start enjoying your unlimited access to digital The Tribune products. Click here for links to download our various apps and click here to sign in to the e-edition.

Digital subscription includes unlimited access to Kentucky.com, our smartphone apps, mobile websites and Herald-Leader e-Edition. Smartphone apps are not supported on all devices. Does not include Kindle, Nook or Sony e-reader editions.