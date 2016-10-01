Snapped: Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure

Runners and walkers took to the streets of downtown Lexington on Oct. 1, 2016, to support the fight against breast cancer as part of the annual Komen Race for the Cure. The event raises money for research and awareness and honors those who have died from the disease.
Rob Bolson
