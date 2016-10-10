Shea Baker, Etch A Sketch artist

Shea Baker is a master Etch A Sketch artist with portraits ranging from UK coach John Calipari to Queen Elizabeth.
Mark Cornelison mcornelison@herald-leader.com

Living

LexGo Eat at Mirror Twin Brewing

Mirror Twin Brewing will open on National Avenue in September; LexGo Eat got a preview. Also, we set up the Chevy Chase Street Fair, Bluegrass Eggfest, Jewish Food Festival, Lexington Fest of Ales and the Moontower Music Festival.

Entertainment Videos