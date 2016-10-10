Shea Baker, Etch A Sketch artist

The LexGo Eat team, plus special guests John Clay and Josh Moore, sampled some of the new Commonwealth Stadium concessions, including the Cat Tail, chicken in a waffle cone, pork chop sandwich, hot brown nachos, twisted tators, hot chicken sandwich and bourbon ice cream.
Mirror Twin Brewing will open on National Avenue in September; LexGo Eat got a preview. Also, we set up the Chevy Chase Street Fair, Bluegrass Eggfest, Jewish Food Festival, Lexington Fest of Ales and the Moontower Music Festival.
Kristen Johnson, aka Lady Houdini, talks about her stunts and what else thrills her at the Lions Club Bluegrass Fair, which continues through July 24, 2016, in Masterson Station Park in Lexington, Kentucky.