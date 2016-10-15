Snapped: The Color Run

The Color Run 5K took place at Masterson Station Park in Lexington on Oct. 15, 2016. The Color Run was founded in 2012 as an event to promote healthiness and happiness. Lexington’s event is one of more than 300 events occurring in over 50 countries this year.
Rob Bolson
The Color Run 5K took place at Masterson Station Park in Lexington on Oct. 15, 2016. The Color Run was founded in 2012 as an event to promote healthiness and happiness. Lexington’s event is one of more than 300 events occurring in over 50 countries this year.
Rob Bolson
The Color Run 5K took place at Masterson Station Park in Lexington on Oct. 15, 2016. The Color Run was founded in 2012 as an event to promote healthiness and happiness. Lexington’s event is one of more than 300 events occurring in over 50 countries this year.
Rob Bolson
The Color Run 5K took place at Masterson Station Park in Lexington on Oct. 15, 2016. The Color Run was founded in 2012 as an event to promote healthiness and happiness. Lexington’s event is one of more than 300 events occurring in over 50 countries this year.
Rob Bolson
The Color Run 5K took place at Masterson Station Park in Lexington on Oct. 15, 2016. The Color Run was founded in 2012 as an event to promote healthiness and happiness. Lexington’s event is one of more than 300 events occurring in over 50 countries this year.
Rob Bolson
The Color Run 5K took place at Masterson Station Park in Lexington on Oct. 15, 2016. The Color Run was founded in 2012 as an event to promote healthiness and happiness. Lexington’s event is one of more than 300 events occurring in over 50 countries this year.
Rob Bolson
The Color Run 5K took place at Masterson Station Park in Lexington on Oct. 15, 2016. The Color Run was founded in 2012 as an event to promote healthiness and happiness. Lexington’s event is one of more than 300 events occurring in over 50 countries this year.
Rob Bolson
The Color Run 5K took place at Masterson Station Park in Lexington on Oct. 15, 2016. The Color Run was founded in 2012 as an event to promote healthiness and happiness. Lexington’s event is one of more than 300 events occurring in over 50 countries this year.
Rob Bolson
The Color Run 5K took place at Masterson Station Park in Lexington on Oct. 15, 2016. The Color Run was founded in 2012 as an event to promote healthiness and happiness. Lexington’s event is one of more than 300 events occurring in over 50 countries this year.
Rob Bolson
The Color Run 5K took place at Masterson Station Park in Lexington on Oct. 15, 2016. The Color Run was founded in 2012 as an event to promote healthiness and happiness. Lexington’s event is one of more than 300 events occurring in over 50 countries this year.
Rob Bolson
The Color Run 5K took place at Masterson Station Park in Lexington on Oct. 15, 2016. The Color Run was founded in 2012 as an event to promote healthiness and happiness. Lexington’s event is one of more than 300 events occurring in over 50 countries this year.
Rob Bolson
The Color Run 5K took place at Masterson Station Park in Lexington on Oct. 15, 2016. The Color Run was founded in 2012 as an event to promote healthiness and happiness. Lexington’s event is one of more than 300 events occurring in over 50 countries this year.
Rob Bolson
The Color Run 5K took place at Masterson Station Park in Lexington on Oct. 15, 2016. The Color Run was founded in 2012 as an event to promote healthiness and happiness. Lexington’s event is one of more than 300 events occurring in over 50 countries this year.
Rob Bolson
The Color Run 5K took place at Masterson Station Park in Lexington on Oct. 15, 2016. The Color Run was founded in 2012 as an event to promote healthiness and happiness. Lexington’s event is one of more than 300 events occurring in over 50 countries this year.
Rob Bolson
The Color Run 5K took place at Masterson Station Park in Lexington on Oct. 15, 2016. The Color Run was founded in 2012 as an event to promote healthiness and happiness. Lexington’s event is one of more than 300 events occurring in over 50 countries this year.
Rob Bolson
The Color Run 5K took place at Masterson Station Park in Lexington on Oct. 15, 2016. The Color Run was founded in 2012 as an event to promote healthiness and happiness. Lexington’s event is one of more than 300 events occurring in over 50 countries this year.
Rob Bolson
The Color Run 5K took place at Masterson Station Park in Lexington on Oct. 15, 2016. The Color Run was founded in 2012 as an event to promote healthiness and happiness. Lexington’s event is one of more than 300 events occurring in over 50 countries this year.
Rob Bolson
The Color Run 5K took place at Masterson Station Park in Lexington on Oct. 15, 2016. The Color Run was founded in 2012 as an event to promote healthiness and happiness. Lexington’s event is one of more than 300 events occurring in over 50 countries this year.
Rob Bolson
The Color Run 5K took place at Masterson Station Park in Lexington on Oct. 15, 2016. The Color Run was founded in 2012 as an event to promote healthiness and happiness. Lexington’s event is one of more than 300 events occurring in over 50 countries this year.
Rob Bolson
The Color Run 5K took place at Masterson Station Park in Lexington on Oct. 15, 2016. The Color Run was founded in 2012 as an event to promote healthiness and happiness. Lexington’s event is one of more than 300 events occurring in over 50 countries this year.
Rob Bolson
The Color Run 5K took place at Masterson Station Park in Lexington on Oct. 15, 2016. The Color Run was founded in 2012 as an event to promote healthiness and happiness. Lexington’s event is one of more than 300 events occurring in over 50 countries this year.
Rob Bolson
The Color Run 5K took place at Masterson Station Park in Lexington on Oct. 15, 2016. The Color Run was founded in 2012 as an event to promote healthiness and happiness. Lexington’s event is one of more than 300 events occurring in over 50 countries this year.
Rob Bolson
The Color Run 5K took place at Masterson Station Park in Lexington on Oct. 15, 2016. The Color Run was founded in 2012 as an event to promote healthiness and happiness. Lexington’s event is one of more than 300 events occurring in over 50 countries this year.
Rob Bolson
The Color Run 5K took place at Masterson Station Park in Lexington on Oct. 15, 2016. The Color Run was founded in 2012 as an event to promote healthiness and happiness. Lexington’s event is one of more than 300 events occurring in over 50 countries this year.
Rob Bolson
The Color Run 5K took place at Masterson Station Park in Lexington on Oct. 15, 2016. The Color Run was founded in 2012 as an event to promote healthiness and happiness. Lexington’s event is one of more than 300 events occurring in over 50 countries this year.
Rob Bolson
The Color Run 5K took place at Masterson Station Park in Lexington on Oct. 15, 2016. The Color Run was founded in 2012 as an event to promote healthiness and happiness. Lexington’s event is one of more than 300 events occurring in over 50 countries this year.
Rob Bolson
The Color Run 5K took place at Masterson Station Park in Lexington on Oct. 15, 2016. The Color Run was founded in 2012 as an event to promote healthiness and happiness. Lexington’s event is one of more than 300 events occurring in over 50 countries this year.
Rob Bolson
The Color Run 5K took place at Masterson Station Park in Lexington on Oct. 15, 2016. The Color Run was founded in 2012 as an event to promote healthiness and happiness. Lexington’s event is one of more than 300 events occurring in over 50 countries this year.
Rob Bolson
The Color Run 5K took place at Masterson Station Park in Lexington on Oct. 15, 2016. The Color Run was founded in 2012 as an event to promote healthiness and happiness. Lexington’s event is one of more than 300 events occurring in over 50 countries this year.
Rob Bolson
The Color Run 5K took place at Masterson Station Park in Lexington on Oct. 15, 2016. The Color Run was founded in 2012 as an event to promote healthiness and happiness. Lexington’s event is one of more than 300 events occurring in over 50 countries this year.
Rob Bolson
The Color Run 5K took place at Masterson Station Park in Lexington on Oct. 15, 2016. The Color Run was founded in 2012 as an event to promote healthiness and happiness. Lexington’s event is one of more than 300 events occurring in over 50 countries this year.
Rob Bolson
The Color Run 5K took place at Masterson Station Park in Lexington on Oct. 15, 2016. The Color Run was founded in 2012 as an event to promote healthiness and happiness. Lexington’s event is one of more than 300 events occurring in over 50 countries this year.
Rob Bolson
The Color Run 5K took place at Masterson Station Park in Lexington on Oct. 15, 2016. The Color Run was founded in 2012 as an event to promote healthiness and happiness. Lexington’s event is one of more than 300 events occurring in over 50 countries this year.
Rob Bolson
The Color Run 5K took place at Masterson Station Park in Lexington on Oct. 15, 2016. The Color Run was founded in 2012 as an event to promote healthiness and happiness. Lexington’s event is one of more than 300 events occurring in over 50 countries this year.
Rob Bolson
The Color Run 5K took place at Masterson Station Park in Lexington on Oct. 15, 2016. The Color Run was founded in 2012 as an event to promote healthiness and happiness. Lexington’s event is one of more than 300 events occurring in over 50 countries this year.
Rob Bolson
The Color Run 5K took place at Masterson Station Park in Lexington on Oct. 15, 2016. The Color Run was founded in 2012 as an event to promote healthiness and happiness. Lexington’s event is one of more than 300 events occurring in over 50 countries this year.
Rob Bolson
The Color Run 5K took place at Masterson Station Park in Lexington on Oct. 15, 2016. The Color Run was founded in 2012 as an event to promote healthiness and happiness. Lexington’s event is one of more than 300 events occurring in over 50 countries this year.
Rob Bolson
The Color Run 5K took place at Masterson Station Park in Lexington on Oct. 15, 2016. The Color Run was founded in 2012 as an event to promote healthiness and happiness. Lexington’s event is one of more than 300 events occurring in over 50 countries this year.
Rob Bolson
The Color Run 5K took place at Masterson Station Park in Lexington on Oct. 15, 2016. The Color Run was founded in 2012 as an event to promote healthiness and happiness. Lexington’s event is one of more than 300 events occurring in over 50 countries this year.
Rob Bolson
The Color Run 5K took place at Masterson Station Park in Lexington on Oct. 15, 2016. The Color Run was founded in 2012 as an event to promote healthiness and happiness. Lexington’s event is one of more than 300 events occurring in over 50 countries this year.
Rob Bolson
The Color Run 5K took place at Masterson Station Park in Lexington on Oct. 15, 2016. The Color Run was founded in 2012 as an event to promote healthiness and happiness. Lexington’s event is one of more than 300 events occurring in over 50 countries this year.
Rob Bolson
The Color Run 5K took place at Masterson Station Park in Lexington on Oct. 15, 2016. The Color Run was founded in 2012 as an event to promote healthiness and happiness. Lexington’s event is one of more than 300 events occurring in over 50 countries this year.
Rob Bolson
The Color Run 5K took place at Masterson Station Park in Lexington on Oct. 15, 2016. The Color Run was founded in 2012 as an event to promote healthiness and happiness. Lexington’s event is one of more than 300 events occurring in over 50 countries this year.
Rob Bolson
The Color Run 5K took place at Masterson Station Park in Lexington on Oct. 15, 2016. The Color Run was founded in 2012 as an event to promote healthiness and happiness. Lexington’s event is one of more than 300 events occurring in over 50 countries this year.
Rob Bolson
The Color Run 5K took place at Masterson Station Park in Lexington on Oct. 15, 2016. The Color Run was founded in 2012 as an event to promote healthiness and happiness. Lexington’s event is one of more than 300 events occurring in over 50 countries this year.
Rob Bolson
The Color Run 5K took place at Masterson Station Park in Lexington on Oct. 15, 2016. The Color Run was founded in 2012 as an event to promote healthiness and happiness. Lexington’s event is one of more than 300 events occurring in over 50 countries this year.
Rob Bolson
The Color Run 5K took place at Masterson Station Park in Lexington on Oct. 15, 2016. The Color Run was founded in 2012 as an event to promote healthiness and happiness. Lexington’s event is one of more than 300 events occurring in over 50 countries this year.
Rob Bolson
The Color Run 5K took place at Masterson Station Park in Lexington on Oct. 15, 2016. The Color Run was founded in 2012 as an event to promote healthiness and happiness. Lexington’s event is one of more than 300 events occurring in over 50 countries this year.
Rob Bolson