Pumpkin artists’ work goes far beyond kitchen creations

When witches fly across the night sky, ghosts cavort in the cemetery and the pumpkin patch is ablaze with orange, Gus Bynum’s artistic talents flourish. With carving tools in hand, Bynum turns his attention to transforming humble pumpkins into Halloween works of art.
At Evans Orchard & Cider Mill one recent Saturday afternoon, Bynum stood before a behemoth white pumpkin that weighed close to 500 pounds, studying where to carve the face. It had taken three men to roll the pumpkin into a canvas sling and hoist it onto a table.
Turning the pumpkin slightly so a smooth part of its surface faced him, Bynum reached into his canvas satchel, pulled out a clutch of carving tools, laid them on the table and got busy.
Bynum doesn’t gut his pumpkins. The innards help the pumpkin hold its shape.
He carves deep in places so the three-dimensional facial features stand out, while being careful not to cut through the shell into the hollow center of the pumpkin.
His pattern was the logo of “CBS Sunday Morning,” a large sun with sunbeams radiating out.
With a compass, he drew a circle for the face, then lightly sketched the eyes, nose and mouth with a black marker. Picking up a woodworking tool, he began to shave away the pumpkin flesh in tiny slivers.
No different than Michelangelo working in marble, Bynum proceeded with care, aware that one errant cut could mar his artistry, because once a piece is removed, there’s no putting it back.
Every now and then, Bynum had to step back to look at the face “and see where you are.” Sharing a tip, he said, “Take human features and exaggerate them. And you don’t want the face to be symmetrical.”
For four hours he carved, as people came by to ask questions, chat or just watch. Many of us struggle to put a simple smiley face on a little jack-o’-lantern, but Bynum is one of several people in the Lexington area who raise pumpkin-carving to fine art, whether with farm attractions or the annual Transylvania University display that starts Oct. 25.
At Evans Orchard, Cheri Wells of Florence took a picture and asked Bynum if he did commissions. Bynum demurred: “I charge so much it wouldn’t be worth your while.” She persisted. Her son was a cancer survivor and loved “Star Wars.” Could Bynum do a character from Star Wars? “How much? $500?” Wells asked.
With a slightly surprised look, Bynum nodded: “Sure, I’d do it for that.” Wells took his contact information. She’d be in touch.
It’s all part of being a pumpkin carver extraordinaire, a reputation Bynum has developed in Scott County since the early 1990s, when he carved at Double Stink Hog Farm’s fall festival for Tom and Howard Fister.
Bynum, a retired Scott County family physician, showed a flair for art as a kid. In elementary school, he carved bars of Ivory soap. As an adult, he became interested in woodworking, and he repairs antique furniture in his home workshop.
When his children were little, “I carved pumpkins on the kitchen floor with them, simple jack-o’-lanterns, using a kitchen knife,” he said.
“I’ve never had real carving lessons. The carving skills I have have been acquired through trial and error,” he said. “But trial and error is a good way to learn.”
What he calls simple jack-o’-lanterns became so clever they caught the attention of the Fister brothers at Double Stink, who were looking for attractions to add to the fall festival they were trying to grow. Tom Fister asked Bynum to come over to the farm and carve on the weekends.
“I did that for years,” Bynum said.
It was Fister who gave Bynum a book on three-dimensional carving, encouraging him to try it. “It said all you needed was a keyhole saw, a pocket knife and a gouge,” Bynum said. Being something of a tool junkie, he soon had filled a satchel with all kinds of carving tools, many from his woodworking shop.
After four hours of carving at Evans Orchard, the sun face was done. People took selfies with it, and with Bynum.
Last Halloween, Bynum carved one of three large pumpkins displayed outside West Sixth Brewery. This year, because of a crop failure, the brewery owner who raises pumpkins had only one sound large pumpkin. Damon Beaven, a talented Lexington pumpkin carver, did the honors earlier in October with an artful creation that took about eight hours to carve.
Beaven was inspired by a design from the book “Extreme Pumpkin Carving,” by Vic Hood and Jack A. Williams. He carved another for the lobby of Big Ass Solutions, where he is a software engineer.
Pumpkin art is ephemeral under the best of conditions, even when Beaven coats the cut surface with a clear polyurethane. Bynum sprays the surface with hair spray.
With this fall’s high temperatures, Beaven’s and Bynum’s pumpkins lasted barely a week outside. The men said they accept the short life span of their art because it’s so much fun to create.
“I’ve worked a lot of three- and four-hour intervals in my life,” Byrnum said. “But I’ve enjoyed it. Kids enjoy it. It’s an artistic outlet for me.”
If you go
What: Gus Bynum carving a three-dimensional pumpkin for one last Halloween hoopla
Where: Evans Orchard & Cider Mill, 180 Stone Road in Georgetown
When: 2 p.m. Sunday
