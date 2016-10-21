Guy Kemper - Governor's Awards In The Arts

LexGo Eat got the scoop in Fresh Thyme, the newest natural foods grocery in Lexington, which opened last week. Also, a new bar/restaurant opened off South Broadway, Keeneland's Fall Meet starts Friday and chef Vivian Howard will be in Kentucky this weekend.
The LexGo Eat team, plus special guests John Clay and Josh Moore, sampled some of the new Commonwealth Stadium concessions, including the Cat Tail, chicken in a waffle cone, pork chop sandwich, hot brown nachos, twisted tators, hot chicken sandwich and bourbon ice cream.
Mirror Twin Brewing will open on National Avenue in September; LexGo Eat got a preview. Also, we set up the Chevy Chase Street Fair, Bluegrass Eggfest, Jewish Food Festival, Lexington Fest of Ales and the Moontower Music Festival.
Studio Players presents its annual 10 Minute Play Festival July 28-31, 2016 at the Carriage House Theatre on Bell Court in Lexington, Kentucky. We had actors from each of the seven 10-minute plays in the festival explain their shows in 10 seconds (or so).