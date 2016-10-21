Owensboro Health - Governor's Awards In The Arts

Owensboro Health received the business award at the 2016 Kentucky Governor's Awards in the Arts on Oct. 21, 2016.
LexGo

LexGo Eat gets a sweet treat

The food team sampled the goodies at Kentucky's first Nestle Toll House Cafe by Chip and the new Red Mango, located on South Broadway beside Jersey Mike's, Pie Five Pizza and Big Shake's Hot Chicken.

LexGo

LexGo Eat visits the new Fresh Thyme Farmers Market

LexGo Eat got the scoop in Fresh Thyme, the newest natural foods grocery in Lexington, which opened last week. Also, a new bar/restaurant opened off South Broadway, Keeneland's Fall Meet starts Friday and chef Vivian Howard will be in Kentucky this weekend.

Living

LexGo Eat at Mirror Twin Brewing

Mirror Twin Brewing will open on National Avenue in September; LexGo Eat got a preview. Also, we set up the Chevy Chase Street Fair, Bluegrass Eggfest, Jewish Food Festival, Lexington Fest of Ales and the Moontower Music Festival.

LexGo

10-minute plays, explained in 10 seconds

Studio Players presents its annual 10 Minute Play Festival July 28-31, 2016 at the Carriage House Theatre on Bell Court in Lexington, Kentucky. We had actors from each of the seven 10-minute plays in the festival explain their shows in 10 seconds (or so).

Entertainment Videos