LexGo Eat kicks off Election Day with patriotic sweets

LexGo Eat found Election Day goodies at Donut Days on Euclid, which had red, white and blue doughnuts, cupcakes, petit four, and cookies, including iced American flags and thumbprints. Manager Charlene Olup said the sweets were flying out the door (LexGo Eat actually bought the last of the doughnuts) and that Thanksgiving items will be too, so pre-order your butter biscuits and turkey cookies soon.
Caitlyn Stroh Special to The Herald-Leader

The food team sampled the goodies at Kentucky's first Nestle Toll House Cafe by Chip and the new Red Mango, located on South Broadway beside Jersey Mike's, Pie Five Pizza and Big Shake's Hot Chicken.

