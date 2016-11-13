Coming this week: Fleisher-Jacobson concert, Southern Lights Stroll, Gallery Hop

Entertain your options for this week
Nov. 15
Fleisher-Jacobson Piano Duo
The premier concert of the new Harstad Fine Arts Series features legendary pianist and conductor Leon Fleisher performing solo pieces and duos with Katherine Jacobson-Fleisher, 7:30 p.m. at Faith Lutheran Church, 1000 Tates Creek Road. All concerts in the series are free, but few seats remain for this performance. Harstadarts.com.
Nov. 17
Southern Lights Stroll
Run or walk the 5K course through lighted holiday displays starting at 6:30 p.m. at the Kentucky Horse Park, 4089 Iron Works Parkway. Race fees are $10- to $30. Registration is available through Nov. 15. 859-233-4303. Kyhorsepark.com.
Nov. 18
Gallery Hop
The final Hop of 2016 is 5 to 8 p.m. A guide of galleries on the free self-guided tour is available at ArtsPlace, 161 North Mill Street, or go to Galleryhoplex.com.
