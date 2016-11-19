Snapped: Kentucky fans at Austin Peay game

Big Blue Nation fans braved the chilly temperatures at Commonwealth Stadium for the Kentucky-Austin Peay football game on Saturday.
Rob Bolson
Big Blue Nation fans braved the chilly temperatures at Commonwealth Stadium for the Kentucky-Austin Peay football game on Saturday.
Rob Bolson
Big Blue Nation fans braved the chilly temperatures at Commonwealth Stadium for the Kentucky-Austin Peay football game on Saturday.
Rob Bolson
Big Blue Nation fans braved the chilly temperatures at Commonwealth Stadium for the Kentucky-Austin Peay football game on Saturday.
Rob Bolson
Big Blue Nation fans braved the chilly temperatures at Commonwealth Stadium for the Kentucky-Austin Peay football game on Saturday.
Rob Bolson
Big Blue Nation fans braved the chilly temperatures at Commonwealth Stadium for the Kentucky-Austin Peay football game on Saturday.
Rob Bolson
Big Blue Nation fans braved the chilly temperatures at Commonwealth Stadium for the Kentucky-Austin Peay football game on Saturday.
Rob Bolson
Big Blue Nation fans braved the chilly temperatures at Commonwealth Stadium for the Kentucky-Austin Peay football game on Saturday.
Rob Bolson
Big Blue Nation fans braved the chilly temperatures at Commonwealth Stadium for the Kentucky-Austin Peay football game on Saturday.
Rob Bolson
Big Blue Nation fans braved the chilly temperatures at Commonwealth Stadium for the Kentucky-Austin Peay football game on Saturday.
Rob Bolson
Big Blue Nation fans braved the chilly temperatures at Commonwealth Stadium for the Kentucky-Austin Peay football game on Saturday.
Rob Bolson
Big Blue Nation fans braved the chilly temperatures at Commonwealth Stadium for the Kentucky-Austin Peay football game on Saturday.
Rob Bolson
Big Blue Nation fans braved the chilly temperatures at Commonwealth Stadium for the Kentucky-Austin Peay football game on Saturday.
Rob Bolson
Big Blue Nation fans braved the chilly temperatures at Commonwealth Stadium for the Kentucky-Austin Peay football game on Saturday.
Rob Bolson
Big Blue Nation fans braved the chilly temperatures at Commonwealth Stadium for the Kentucky-Austin Peay football game on Saturday.
Rob Bolson
Big Blue Nation fans braved the chilly temperatures at Commonwealth Stadium for the Kentucky-Austin Peay football game on Saturday.
Rob Bolson
Big Blue Nation fans braved the chilly temperatures at Commonwealth Stadium for the Kentucky-Austin Peay football game on Saturday.
Rob Bolson
Big Blue Nation fans braved the chilly temperatures at Commonwealth Stadium for the Kentucky-Austin Peay football game on Saturday.
Rob Bolson
Big Blue Nation fans braved the chilly temperatures at Commonwealth Stadium for the Kentucky-Austin Peay football game on Saturday.
Rob Bolson
Big Blue Nation fans braved the chilly temperatures at Commonwealth Stadium for the Kentucky-Austin Peay football game on Saturday.
Rob Bolson
Big Blue Nation fans braved the chilly temperatures at Commonwealth Stadium for the Kentucky-Austin Peay football game on Saturday.
Rob Bolson
Big Blue Nation fans braved the chilly temperatures at Commonwealth Stadium for the Kentucky-Austin Peay football game on Saturday.
Rob Bolson
Big Blue Nation fans braved the chilly temperatures at Commonwealth Stadium for the Kentucky-Austin Peay football game on Saturday.
Rob Bolson
Big Blue Nation fans braved the chilly temperatures at Commonwealth Stadium for the Kentucky-Austin Peay football game on Saturday.
Rob Bolson
Big Blue Nation fans braved the chilly temperatures at Commonwealth Stadium for the Kentucky-Austin Peay football game on Saturday.
Rob Bolson
Big Blue Nation fans braved the chilly temperatures at Commonwealth Stadium for the Kentucky-Austin Peay football game on Saturday.
Rob Bolson
Big Blue Nation fans braved the chilly temperatures at Commonwealth Stadium for the Kentucky-Austin Peay football game on Saturday.
Rob Bolson
Big Blue Nation fans braved the chilly temperatures at Commonwealth Stadium for the Kentucky-Austin Peay football game on Saturday.
Rob Bolson
Big Blue Nation fans braved the chilly temperatures at Commonwealth Stadium for the Kentucky-Austin Peay football game on Saturday.
Rob Bolson
Big Blue Nation fans braved the chilly temperatures at Commonwealth Stadium for the Kentucky-Austin Peay football game on Saturday.
Rob Bolson
Big Blue Nation fans braved the chilly temperatures at Commonwealth Stadium for the Kentucky-Austin Peay football game on Saturday.
Rob Bolson
Big Blue Nation fans braved the chilly temperatures at Commonwealth Stadium for the Kentucky-Austin Peay football game on Saturday.
Rob Bolson
Big Blue Nation fans braved the chilly temperatures at Commonwealth Stadium for the Kentucky-Austin Peay football game on Saturday.
Rob Bolson
Big Blue Nation fans braved the chilly temperatures at Commonwealth Stadium for the Kentucky-Austin Peay football game on Saturday.
Rob Bolson
Big Blue Nation fans braved the chilly temperatures at Commonwealth Stadium for the Kentucky-Austin Peay football game on Saturday.
Rob Bolson
Big Blue Nation fans braved the chilly temperatures at Commonwealth Stadium for the Kentucky-Austin Peay football game on Saturday.
Rob Bolson
Big Blue Nation fans braved the chilly temperatures at Commonwealth Stadium for the Kentucky-Austin Peay football game on Saturday.
Rob Bolson
Big Blue Nation fans braved the chilly temperatures at Commonwealth Stadium for the Kentucky-Austin Peay football game on Saturday.
Rob Bolson
Big Blue Nation fans braved the chilly temperatures at Commonwealth Stadium for the Kentucky-Austin Peay football game on Saturday.
Rob Bolson
Big Blue Nation fans braved the chilly temperatures at Commonwealth Stadium for the Kentucky-Austin Peay football game on Saturday.
Rob Bolson
Big Blue Nation fans braved the chilly temperatures at Commonwealth Stadium for the Kentucky-Austin Peay football game on Saturday.
Rob Bolson
Big Blue Nation fans braved the chilly temperatures at Commonwealth Stadium for the Kentucky-Austin Peay football game on Saturday.
Rob Bolson
Big Blue Nation fans braved the chilly temperatures at Commonwealth Stadium for the Kentucky-Austin Peay football game on Saturday.
Rob Bolson
Big Blue Nation fans braved the chilly temperatures at Commonwealth Stadium for the Kentucky-Austin Peay football game on Saturday.
Rob Bolson
Big Blue Nation fans braved the chilly temperatures at Commonwealth Stadium for the Kentucky-Austin Peay football game on Saturday.
Rob Bolson
Big Blue Nation fans braved the chilly temperatures at Commonwealth Stadium for the Kentucky-Austin Peay football game on Saturday.
Rob Bolson
Big Blue Nation fans braved the chilly temperatures at Commonwealth Stadium for the Kentucky-Austin Peay football game on Saturday.
Rob Bolson
Big Blue Nation fans braved the chilly temperatures at Commonwealth Stadium for the Kentucky-Austin Peay football game on Saturday.
Rob Bolson