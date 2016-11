LexGo Eat at Louie's Wine Dive

Team got a taste of the new restaurant at Euclid and High that was most recently the Macho Nacho. Louie's Wine Dive, which opened this week, has warm and hearty pasta seasonal pasta dishes as well as appetizers such as BLT deviled eggs. General manager Eric Atkinson said they can suggest a wine pairing with anything on the menu from their extensive list.