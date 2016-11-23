Coming next week: Trans-Siberian Orchestra, ‘Messiah,’ more

Nov. 30
Unlearn Fear + Hate
7 p.m. Performance by Lafayette High School arts students. Haggin Auditorium, Transylvania University.
Dec. 1
Trans-Siberian Orchestra
7:30 p.m. Rupp Arena, 430 W. Vine St.. $41-$71. Rupparena.com. 859-233-3535.
Dec. 2
‘Messiah’
7:30 p.m. Christ Church Cathedral, 166 Market St. $20-$40. 859-280-2218. Ccclex.org.
Dec. 3 & 4
‘Collage’
2 and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 3, 3 p.m. Dec. 4. University of Kentucky choirs holiday concert. Singletary Center for the Arts, 405 Rose St. $28 adults, $13 students. Scfatickets.com. 859-257-4929.
Dec. 4
Home for the Holidays
4 p.m. Paper Moon, All Little Pieces, The Sway and more. The Burl, 375 Thompson Road. $15 advance, $20 at the door. Theburlky.com.
