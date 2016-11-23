LexGo

November 23, 2016 1:12 PM

Coming next week: Trans-Siberian Orchestra, ‘Messiah,’ more

Nov. 30

Unlearn Fear + Hate

7 p.m. Performance by Lafayette High School arts students. Haggin Auditorium, Transylvania University.

Dec. 1

Trans-Siberian Orchestra

7:30 p.m. Rupp Arena, 430 W. Vine St.. $41-$71. Rupparena.com. 859-233-3535.

Dec. 2

‘Messiah’

7:30 p.m. Christ Church Cathedral, 166 Market St. $20-$40. 859-280-2218. Ccclex.org.

Dec. 3 & 4

‘Collage’

2 and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 3, 3 p.m. Dec. 4. University of Kentucky choirs holiday concert. Singletary Center for the Arts, 405 Rose St. $28 adults, $13 students. Scfatickets.com. 859-257-4929.

Dec. 4

Home for the Holidays

4 p.m. Paper Moon, All Little Pieces, The Sway and more. The Burl, 375 Thompson Road. $15 advance, $20 at the door. Theburlky.com.

