Holiday events including concerts, ‘Nutcracker,’ plus markets and festivals

We’ve gathered a list of holiday events through December that are sure to get you in the festive spirit. The city gets things started with Illuminate Lexington from 2 to 7 p.m. Saturday at Triangle Park. The day will include a holiday market, special shopping events and the official tree lighting at 6:30 p.m. Lexington’s Christmas parade is at 7 p.m. Dec. 6. Seasonal concerts will include “Collage: A Holiday Spectacular,” presented by the University of Kentucky Choirs, Dec. 3 and 4 at the Singletary Center. “Nutcracker” fans have their choice of Lexington performances by The Lexington Ballet, the Bluegrass Youth Ballet, and on Dec. 19, the Moscow Ballet presents the “Great Russian Nutcracker” at the Singletary Center. Those are just some highlights. Here’s the full calendar.
Illuminate Lexington
2-7 p.m. Nov. 26. Triangle Park, 400 W. Main St. Lexington’s official tree lighting, a holiday market and more. Downtownlex.com.
Southern Lights
5:30-10 p.m. through Dec. 31. Non-driving Holiday Festival activities closed Nov. 24 and Dec. 24-31. Kentucky Horse Park, 4089 Iron Works Pkwy. 859-255-5727. Southernlightsky.org. $15 a car, maximum seven people.
Berea Festival of Trees
10 a.m.-8 p.m. Nov. 25, 26, Dec. 2, 3; 1-5 p.m. Nov. 27, Dec. 4. Churchill Co., 100 Churchill Ct., Berea. Bereafestivaloftrees.com. $5; $4 seniors, students; $2 ages 2 and younger.
Billie Jean Osborne’s Kentucky Opry Christmas
Nov. 25-Dec. 17. Mountain Arts Center, 50 Hal Rogers Dr., Prestonsburg. www.macarts.com. $13, $12 seniors, $11 students.
‘Holidays Around the World’
Nov. 25-Jan. 2. Closed Dec. 24, 25. Frazier History Museum, 829 W. Main St., Louisville. 502-753-5663. Fraziermuseum.org. $8-$12, free for ages 3 and younger.
Distillery Holiday Weekend Market
10 a.m.-6 p.m. Nov. 26, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 27. The Grand Reserve, 903 Manchester St. 859-806-6221, Grandreserveevents.com. Free to the public.
Christmas in the Country Craft Fair
10 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Nov. 26. First Vineyard Winery, 5800 Sugar Creek Pk., Nicholasville. 859-421-8819. Firstvineyard.net.
Market 301 Holiday Market
10 a.m.-6 p.m. Nov. 26, 6-10 p.m. Dec. 9. Manchester Music Hall, 899 Manchester St. Free admission. Themarket301.com.
Merry and Bright Victorian Christmas Tours
Nov. 26-Dec. 31. My Old Kentucky Home State Park, Bardstown. Mansion adorned for the holidays with 12-foot trees with a unique Kentucky theme in every room. 502-348-3502. Parks.ky.gov. $10.
‘The Snow Queen’
2 p.m. Nov. 26, Dec. 4; 2, 7 p.m. Dec. 3. Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short St. 859-254-4546. Lctonstage.org. $15-$18.
Holiday Open House at The Square
2-8 p.m. Nov. 26. The Square, 401 W. Main St. 859-252-7575. Thesquarelexington.com.
Home for the Holidays Train Ride
2-3 p.m. Nov. 26. Bluegrass Railroad Museum, 175 Beasley Rd., Versailles. 859-873-2476. Bgrm.org. Adults $12, children $10.
Kory Caudill, Home For Christmas
7:30 p.m. Nov. 26. Mountain Arts Center, 50 Hal Rogers Dr., Prestonsburg. www.macarts.com. $20.
Lexington Philharmonic and the Central Kentucky Youth Orchestras - Candy Cane: Side by Side
3 p.m. Nov. 27. Singletary Center for the Arts, 405 Rose St. 859-233-4226. Finearts.uky.edu/singletary-center. $12.
Lexington Chamber Chorale: ‘Christmas in the Great Hall’
5 p.m. Nov. 27. Lexington Chamber Chorale at Second Presbyterian Church, 460 E. Main St. 859-317-3353. Lexingtonchamberchorale.org. $20; $10 students.
Centre Encore Festivus for the Rest of Us
7 p.m. Nov. 29. Norton Center for the Arts, 600 W. Walnut St., Danville. Nortoncenter.com. Free.
‘Charlie Brown Christmas’
7:30 p.m. Nov. 29. Jenny Wiley Theatre, 218 Second St., Pikeville. 1-877-225-5598. JWtheatre.com. $10-$15.
‘Holiday Revels’ opening reception and Lexington Humane Society Benefit
4-7 p.m. Dec. 1. M.S. Rezny Studio/Gallery, 903 Manchester St. 859-252-4647. Msrezny.com. Free.
Light up the Holidays at Jim Beam
5:30-9 p.m. Dec. 1-3. Jim Beam American Stillhouse, 526 Happy Hollow Rd., Clermont. 502-543-9877. Americanstillhouse.com.
Trans-Siberian Orchestra: ‘The Ghosts of Christmas Eve’
7:30 p.m. Dec. 1. Rupp Arena, 432 W. Vine St. 859-233-3535. Rupparena.com. $41-$71.
Christmas Music Concert
11 a.m. Dec. 1. Asbury University, 1 Macklem Dr., Wilmore. Asbury.edu.
Holly Day Market
10 a.m.-6 p.m. Dec. 2, 3; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 4. Kentucky Horse Park, 4089 Iron Works Pkwy. Hollydaymarket.com.
Dickens’ ‘A Christmas Carol’
Dec. 2-4, 9-11. Times vary. Waveland State Historic Site, 225 Waveland Museum Lane. 859-272-3611. Parks.ky.gov. $10, $5 children 7 and older.
Victorian Christmas
6-8 p.m. Dec. 2, 3, 9, 10. White Hall State Historic Site, 500 White Hall Shrine Road, Richmond. Costumed interpreters, holiday decor. 859-623-9178. Parks.ky.gov. $10, free for ages 5 and younger.
‘The Santaland Diaries’
Dec. 2-18. Bunbury Theatre, 604 S. Third St., Louisville. Bunburytheatre.org. $22, $19 seniors, $10 students.
The Oak Ridge Boys Christmas Show
7 p.m. Dec. 2. Renfro Valley Entertainment Center, 2380 Richmond St., Mt. Vernon. 1-800-765-7464. Renfrovalley.com. $35-$45.
Black Friday Art Sale
7-10 p.m. Dec. 2, 2-7 p.m. Dec. 3. Loudoun House, 209 Castlewood Dr. 859-254-7024. Lexingtonartleague.org. Free admission. Art is $50 or less on Dec. 2, at any price Dec. 3.
Handel’s ‘Messiah’ with the Christ Church Cathedral Choir and the Lexington Baroque Ensemble
7:30 p.m. Dec. 2. Christ Church Cathedral, 166 Market St. 859-254-4497. Ccclex.org.
Woodford Theatre: ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’
8 p.m. Dec. 2, 3, 9, 10, 16, 17; 2 p.m. Dec. 4, 11, 18. Falling Springs Arts and Recreation Center, 275 Beasley Dr., Versailles. $13-$20. 859-873-0648. Woodfordtheatre.com.
A Kentucky Christmas at Ashland
10 a.m.-7 p.m. Dec. 3. Ashland — The Henry Clay Estate, 120 Sycamore Rd. 859-266-8581. Henryclay.org. Market is free to the public during the day. Regular daytime tours $5-$10. Candlelight tours of the mansion at dusk, $15 adults, $7 children.
Christmas at the William Whitley House
Dec. 3, 4, 10, 11, 17, 18. William Whitley House State Historic Site, Stanford. Christmas tours $5 adults, $3 ages 12 and younger. 606-355-2881.
Christmas Market at Michler’s Greenhouse
11 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 3; noon-4 p.m. Dec. 4. Michler’s Greenhouse, 417 E. Maxwell St. Parking at 446 E. High St. 859-254-0383. Michlers.com.
Wilmore’s Old Fashion Christmas
Dec. 3. Downtown Wilmore. Craft markets, tours. 859-858-4412. Wilmore.org.
Palomar Holiday Bazaar
10 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 3. Palomar Hills Club House, 4025 Palmetto Dr. 859-223-3740. Palomarhills.com. Free admission.
Woodford Theatre: ‘Elf Jr.’
2 p.m. Dec. 3, 10; 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Dec. 17. Falling Springs Arts and Recreation Center, 275 Beasley Dr., Versailles. $15 adults, $8 students. 859-873-0648. Woodfordtheatre.com.
StageOne: ‘The Best Christmas Pageant Ever’
2, 5 p.m. Dec. 3, 10, 17. Kentucky Center for the Arts, Bomhard Theater, 502 W. Main St., Louisville. 502-584-7777. Kentuckycenter.org. $20; $15 ages 12 and younger.
Magic Inc.: ‘Nutcracker in Nutshell’
2, 6 p.m. Dec. 3. Louisville Palace Theatre, 625 S. Fourth St., Louisville. 502-583-4555. Louisvillepalace.com. $20.
Collage: A Holiday Spectacular
2, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 3; 3 p.m. Dec. 4. Singletary Center for the Arts, 405 Rose St. 859-257-4929. Finearts.uky.edu/singletary-center. $28, $13 student.
Lexington Ballet Co.: ‘The Nutcracker’
2 p.m. Dec. 3. EKU Center for the Arts, One Hall Dr., Richmond. Ekucenter.com. $15-$39.
Maker’s Mark’s Annual Candlelight Distillery Tours
5-8 p.m. Dec. 3, 10. Maker’s Mark Distillery, 3350 Burks Spring Rd., Loretto. 270-865-2099. Makersmark.com. Free.
Hometown Holiday
5-8 p.m. Dec. 3. Music and festivities in downtown Morehead. 606-548-1073. Moreheadtourism.com/event/hometown-holiday-2. Free.
Candlelight Tours of Ashland, The Henry Clay Estate
5:30-7 p.m. Dec. 3, 10. Ashland — The Henry Clay Estate, 120 Sycamore Road. 859-266-8581. Henryclay.org. $15 adults, $7 children.
A Rockin’ Christmas with Brenda Lee
8 p.m. Dec. 3. Norton Center for the Arts, 600 W. Walnut St., Danville. 859-236-4692. Nortoncenter.com. $39-$55.
Santa & Mrs. Claus at the Museum
2-4 p.m. Dec. 4. Hopewell Museum, 800 Pleasant St., Paris. 859-987-7274. Hopewellmuseum.org. Free.
Lexington Community Orchestra
3 p.m. Dec. 4. Bryan Station High School, 201 Eastin Road. Facebook.com/LexingtonCommunityOrchestra. Free.
Rhyan Sinclair presents: Home for the Holidays
4 p.m. Dec. 4. The Burl, 375 Thompson Road. Rhyansinclair.ticketleap.com. $15 advance, $20 at the door, free for ages 12 and younger.
Kentucky Bach Choir Christmas Concert
7 p.m. Dec. 4. First Presbyterian Church, 174 N. Mill St. 859-229-1469. Kybach.org. $25, $20 seniors, $10 students.
Scott Co. High School Winter Choral Concert
7 p.m. Dec. 5. Singletary Center for the Arts, 405 Rose St. 859-257-4929. Finearts.uky.edu/singletary-center. $6.
Lexington Christmas Parade
7 p.m. Dec. 6. Main St. between Midland Ave. and Mill St. Downtownlex.com.
Brian Setzer Orchestra: Christmas Rocks
7:30 p.m. Dec. 6. Louisville Palace Theatre, 625 S. Fourth St., Louisville. 502-583-4555. Louisvillepalace.com. $49.50-$59.50.
Ye Olde Madrigal Feaste featuring Lafayette Madrigal Singers
6 p.m. Dec. 8, 9; noon, 6 p.m. Dec. 10. CastlePost, 230 Pisgah Pike., Versailles. 859-687-6100. Lafayettechoir.org/madrigaldinner.html. $62.50 includes dinner and show.
The Ten Tenors: Home for the Holidays
7:30 p.m. Dec. 8. Eastern Kentucky University EKU Center for the Arts, One Hall Dr., Richmond. 859-622-7469. Ekucenter.com. $35-$51.
‘The Kings of Christmas’
Dec. 8-23. The Bard’s Town Theatre, 1801 Bardstown Rd., Louisville. 502-749-5275. Thebardstowntheatre.org. $18 advance, $20 at the door.
Christmas Greek Bake Sale
8 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Dec. 9. Panagia Pantovasilissa Greek Orthodox Church, 3001 Tates Creek Rd. 859-421-4192. Panagia.ky.goarch.org.
Christmas Gift and Decor Show
11 a.m.-8 p.m. Dec. 9, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Dec. 10, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 11. Kentucky Exposition Center, 937 Phillips Lane, Louisville. 502-367-5005. Kyfairexpo.org. Free.
The Polar Express
5:30-8 p.m. Dec. 9, 10. City of Sadieville, 605 Pike St., Sadieville. 502-863-3566. Cityofsadieville.com. Free.
Ward Hall Candlelight Tours
6-9 p.m. Dec. 9-11, 16-20. Ward Hall, 1782 Frankfort Pike, Georgetown. 502-863-5356. Wardhall.net. $7 adults, $3 children older than 12.
Jingle Bell Bash
7-9:30 p.m. Dec. 9. Hunt-Morgan House, 210 N. Broadway. Bluegrassconservancy.org. $40 advance, $45 at the door.
Lexington Singers featuring Gregory Turay: Handel’s ‘Messiah’
7:30 p.m. Dec. 9. Singletary Center for the Arts, 405 Rose St. 859-338-9888. Lexsing.org. $10-$30.
St. ‘Nich’ Fest
10 a.m. Dec. 10. Main St., Nicholasville. 5k, shopping, food, music, crafts. Parade at 5:30 p.m. 859-553-1995. Nicholasvillenow.org.
Santa Claus Train Ride
11 a.m., 2 p.m. Dec. 10, 17; 2 p.m. Dec. 11, 18. Bluegrass Railroad Museum, 175 Beasley Rd., Versailles. 859-873-2476. Bgrm.org. $14-$19 adults, $12-$17 children.
The Lexington Ballet: ‘The Nutcracker’
2, 8 p.m. Dec. 10, 17; 2 p.m. Dec. 11, 18. Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short St. 859-233-3535. Lexingtonballet.org. $20.75-$40.75.
Christmas Cocktail Party
5-7 p.m. Dec. 10. Hopewell Museum, 800 Pleasant St., Paris. 859-987-7274. Hopewellmuseum.org. $25, $20 members.
Holiday Classics On Ice
6 p.m. Dec. 10, 4 p.m. Dec. 11. Lexington Ice Center, 560 Eureka Springs Dr. Tfscskating.org. $8 advance, $10 day of show.
Fezziwig’s Annual Christmas Ball
7:30-11 p.m. Dec. 10. Carnegie Center for Literacy and Learning, 251 W. Second St. 859-420-6780. Lexingtonvintagedance.org. $25, $15 full-time students.
Crowns and Christmas
7:30 p.m. Dec. 10. The Lyric Theatre, 300 E. Third St. 859-280-2218. Lexingtonlyric.com. $20.
Lexington Philharmonic: ‘A Cathedral Christmas’
8 p.m. Dec. 10. Cathedral of Christ the King, 299 Colony Blvd. 859-233-4226. Lexphil.org. $25-$75, $11 students.
Wilmore Christian School of Ballet: ‘The Advent’
3, 6 p.m. Dec. 11. Singletary Center for the Arts, 405 Rose St. 859-257-4929. Finearts.uky.edu/singletary-center. $8-$10.
First Baptist Church Male Chorus Christmas Praise Service
3:30 p.m. Dec. 11. First Baptist Church, 200 W. Walnut St., Danville. 859-583-6946. Free.
Madison Community Band: ‘Holiday All the Way’
3:30 p.m. Dec. 11. First Baptist Church, 425 Eastern Bypass, Richmond. 859-358-4623. Firstbaptistnet.com. Free, donations welcome.
Lexington Brass Band, ‘Tis the Season: Holidays Around the World’
4 p.m. Dec. 11. Centenary United Methodist Church, 2800 Tates Creek Rd. Lexingtonbrassband.com. $10, $5 student.
Jazzy Holiday Concert
7:30 p.m. Dec. 13. Singletary Center, 405 Rose St. 859-257-4929. Finearts.uky.edu/singletary-center. $4-$9.
Bluegrass Youth Ballet: ‘The Nutcracker In One Act’
7 p.m. Dec. 16, 3 p.m. Dec. 17. Singletary Center for the Arts, 405 Rose St. 859-257-4929. Bluegrassyouthballet.org. $14-$18.
‘Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical’
7 p.m. Dec. 16. EKU Center for the Arts, One Hall Dr., Richmond. 859-622-7469. Ekucenter.com. $29-$49.
The Rep: ‘A Christmas Carol, The Musical’
7 p.m. Dec. 16; 2, 7 p.m. Dec. 17, 18. The Guignol Theater, UK Fine Arts Building, 465 Rose St. 859-257-4929. Finearts.uky.edu/singletary-center. $13-$23.
‘Night Before Christmas’
3 p.m. Dec. 18. Mountain Arts Center, 50 Hal Rogers Dr., Prestonsburg. www.macarts.com. $26, $19 students.
A Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols
7 p.m. Dec. 18. Christ Church Cathedral, 166 Market St. 859-254-4497. Ccclex.org. Free.
Moscow Ballet: ‘Great Russian Nutcracker’
7 p.m. Dec. 19. Singletary Center for the Arts, 405 Rose St. 859-257-4929. Finearts.uky.edu/singletary-center. $28-$68.
Christmas with David Phelps
7 p.m. Dec. 21. Paramount Arts Center, 1300 Winchester Ave., Ashland. 606-324-3175. Paramountartscenter.com. $19-$34.
Winter Ice Village
4-10 p.m. Mon.-Fri.; 10 a.m.-11 p.m. Sat.; 1:30-9 p.m. Sun. through Dec. Triangle Park, 400 W. Main St. Admission and skate rental fee $12. Triangleparklexington.org.
‘White Christmas: The Exhibit’
Through Jan. 8. Closed Nov. 24, Dec. 24, 25. Frazier History Museum, 829 W. Main St., Louisville. 502-753-5663. Fraziermuseum.org. $8-$12, free for ages 3 and younger.
