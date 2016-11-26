Snapped: Luminate Lexington

Lexington’s annual downtown holiday festival and official tree lighting ceremony was held at Triangle Park on Nov. 26, 2016. The event included a holiday market, live music, ice skating and an appearance by Santa Claus.
Rob Bolson
Santa Claus, left, and mayor Jim Gray turned the key to activate the Christmas lights during the 2016 city tree lighting ceremony.
Matt Goins
People looked at the city Christmas tree following the 2016 lighting ceremony in Triangle Park.
Matt Goins
A girl checked out the city Christmas tree after the 2016 lighting ceremony in Triangle Park.
Matt Goins
Children clamored to shake Santa’s hand after the city tree lighting ceremony.
Matt Goins
People checked out the city Christmas tree.
Matt Goins
Santa Claus, left, and mayor Jim Gray turned the key to activate the Christmas lights.
Matt Goins
Bailey Larson, 8, and Sabrina Gomez, 6, posed for Karen Delacruz under the city Christmas tree.
Matt Goins
People checked out the lights in Jane Lau’s Dazzling Lights booth.
Matt Goins
Barbara and John Vogler posed near the city Christmas tree, which was cut from their Boston Road home.
Matt Goins