Snapped: Night Market

The North Limestone Community Development Corporation held its last Night Market of the season on Bryan Avenue in Lexington on Dec. 2, 2016. The monthly pop-up neighborhood street festival features local makers, live music, area artists and food vendors.
Rob Bolson
The North Limestone Community Development Corporation held its last Night Market of the season on Bryan Avenue in Lexington on Dec. 2, 2016. The monthly pop-up neighborhood street festival features local makers, live music, area artists and food vendors.
Rob Bolson
The North Limestone Community Development Corporation held its last Night Market of the season on Bryan Avenue in Lexington on Dec. 2, 2016. The monthly pop-up neighborhood street festival features local makers, live music, area artists and food vendors.
Rob Bolson
The North Limestone Community Development Corporation held its last Night Market of the season on Bryan Avenue in Lexington on Dec. 2, 2016. The monthly pop-up neighborhood street festival features local makers, live music, area artists and food vendors.
Rob Bolson
The North Limestone Community Development Corporation held its last Night Market of the season on Bryan Avenue in Lexington on Dec. 2, 2016. The monthly pop-up neighborhood street festival features local makers, live music, area artists and food vendors.
Rob Bolson
The North Limestone Community Development Corporation held its last Night Market of the season on Bryan Avenue in Lexington on Dec. 2, 2016. The monthly pop-up neighborhood street festival features local makers, live music, area artists and food vendors.
Rob Bolson
The North Limestone Community Development Corporation held its last Night Market of the season on Bryan Avenue in Lexington on Dec. 2, 2016. The monthly pop-up neighborhood street festival features local makers, live music, area artists and food vendors.
Rob Bolson
The North Limestone Community Development Corporation held its last Night Market of the season on Bryan Avenue in Lexington on Dec. 2, 2016. The monthly pop-up neighborhood street festival features local makers, live music, area artists and food vendors.
Rob Bolson
The North Limestone Community Development Corporation held its last Night Market of the season on Bryan Avenue in Lexington on Dec. 2, 2016. The monthly pop-up neighborhood street festival features local makers, live music, area artists and food vendors.
Rob Bolson
The North Limestone Community Development Corporation held its last Night Market of the season on Bryan Avenue in Lexington on Dec. 2, 2016. The monthly pop-up neighborhood street festival features local makers, live music, area artists and food vendors.
Rob Bolson
The North Limestone Community Development Corporation held its last Night Market of the season on Bryan Avenue in Lexington on Dec. 2, 2016. The monthly pop-up neighborhood street festival features local makers, live music, area artists and food vendors.
Rob Bolson
The North Limestone Community Development Corporation held its last Night Market of the season on Bryan Avenue in Lexington on Dec. 2, 2016. The monthly pop-up neighborhood street festival features local makers, live music, area artists and food vendors.
Rob Bolson
The North Limestone Community Development Corporation held its last Night Market of the season on Bryan Avenue in Lexington on Dec. 2, 2016. The monthly pop-up neighborhood street festival features local makers, live music, area artists and food vendors.
Rob Bolson
The North Limestone Community Development Corporation held its last Night Market of the season on Bryan Avenue in Lexington on Dec. 2, 2016. The monthly pop-up neighborhood street festival features local makers, live music, area artists and food vendors.
Rob Bolson
The North Limestone Community Development Corporation held its last Night Market of the season on Bryan Avenue in Lexington on Dec. 2, 2016. The monthly pop-up neighborhood street festival features local makers, live music, area artists and food vendors.
Rob Bolson
The North Limestone Community Development Corporation held its last Night Market of the season on Bryan Avenue in Lexington on Dec. 2, 2016. The monthly pop-up neighborhood street festival features local makers, live music, area artists and food vendors.
Rob Bolson
The North Limestone Community Development Corporation held its last Night Market of the season on Bryan Avenue in Lexington on Dec. 2, 2016. The monthly pop-up neighborhood street festival features local makers, live music, area artists and food vendors.
Rob Bolson
The North Limestone Community Development Corporation held its last Night Market of the season on Bryan Avenue in Lexington on Dec. 2, 2016. The monthly pop-up neighborhood street festival features local makers, live music, area artists and food vendors.
Rob Bolson
The North Limestone Community Development Corporation held its last Night Market of the season on Bryan Avenue in Lexington on Dec. 2, 2016. The monthly pop-up neighborhood street festival features local makers, live music, area artists and food vendors.
Rob Bolson
The North Limestone Community Development Corporation held its last Night Market of the season on Bryan Avenue in Lexington on Dec. 2, 2016. The monthly pop-up neighborhood street festival features local makers, live music, area artists and food vendors.
Rob Bolson
The North Limestone Community Development Corporation held its last Night Market of the season on Bryan Avenue in Lexington on Dec. 2, 2016. The monthly pop-up neighborhood street festival features local makers, live music, area artists and food vendors.
Rob Bolson
The North Limestone Community Development Corporation held its last Night Market of the season on Bryan Avenue in Lexington on Dec. 2, 2016. The monthly pop-up neighborhood street festival features local makers, live music, area artists and food vendors.
Rob Bolson
The North Limestone Community Development Corporation held its last Night Market of the season on Bryan Avenue in Lexington on Dec. 2, 2016. The monthly pop-up neighborhood street festival features local makers, live music, area artists and food vendors.
Rob Bolson
The North Limestone Community Development Corporation held its last Night Market of the season on Bryan Avenue in Lexington on Dec. 2, 2016. The monthly pop-up neighborhood street festival features local makers, live music, area artists and food vendors.
Rob Bolson
The North Limestone Community Development Corporation held its last Night Market of the season on Bryan Avenue in Lexington on Dec. 2, 2016. The monthly pop-up neighborhood street festival features local makers, live music, area artists and food vendors.
Rob Bolson
The North Limestone Community Development Corporation held its last Night Market of the season on Bryan Avenue in Lexington on Dec. 2, 2016. The monthly pop-up neighborhood street festival features local makers, live music, area artists and food vendors.
Rob Bolson
The North Limestone Community Development Corporation held its last Night Market of the season on Bryan Avenue in Lexington on Dec. 2, 2016. The monthly pop-up neighborhood street festival features local makers, live music, area artists and food vendors.
Rob Bolson
The North Limestone Community Development Corporation held its last Night Market of the season on Bryan Avenue in Lexington on Dec. 2, 2016. The monthly pop-up neighborhood street festival features local makers, live music, area artists and food vendors.
Rob Bolson
The North Limestone Community Development Corporation held its last Night Market of the season on Bryan Avenue in Lexington on Dec. 2, 2016. The monthly pop-up neighborhood street festival features local makers, live music, area artists and food vendors.
Rob Bolson
The North Limestone Community Development Corporation held its last Night Market of the season on Bryan Avenue in Lexington on Dec. 2, 2016. The monthly pop-up neighborhood street festival features local makers, live music, area artists and food vendors.
Rob Bolson
The North Limestone Community Development Corporation held its last Night Market of the season on Bryan Avenue in Lexington on Dec. 2, 2016. The monthly pop-up neighborhood street festival features local makers, live music, area artists and food vendors.
Rob Bolson
The North Limestone Community Development Corporation held its last Night Market of the season on Bryan Avenue in Lexington on Dec. 2, 2016. The monthly pop-up neighborhood street festival features local makers, live music, area artists and food vendors.
Rob Bolson
The North Limestone Community Development Corporation held its last Night Market of the season on Bryan Avenue in Lexington on Dec. 2, 2016. The monthly pop-up neighborhood street festival features local makers, live music, area artists and food vendors.
Rob Bolson
The North Limestone Community Development Corporation held its last Night Market of the season on Bryan Avenue in Lexington on Dec. 2, 2016. The monthly pop-up neighborhood street festival features local makers, live music, area artists and food vendors.
Rob Bolson
The North Limestone Community Development Corporation held its last Night Market of the season on Bryan Avenue in Lexington on Dec. 2, 2016. The monthly pop-up neighborhood street festival features local makers, live music, area artists and food vendors.
Rob Bolson
The North Limestone Community Development Corporation held its last Night Market of the season on Bryan Avenue in Lexington on Dec. 2, 2016. The monthly pop-up neighborhood street festival features local makers, live music, area artists and food vendors.
Rob Bolson
The North Limestone Community Development Corporation held its last Night Market of the season on Bryan Avenue in Lexington on Dec. 2, 2016. The monthly pop-up neighborhood street festival features local makers, live music, area artists and food vendors.
Rob Bolson
The North Limestone Community Development Corporation held its last Night Market of the season on Bryan Avenue in Lexington on Dec. 2, 2016. The monthly pop-up neighborhood street festival features local makers, live music, area artists and food vendors.
Rob Bolson
The North Limestone Community Development Corporation held its last Night Market of the season on Bryan Avenue in Lexington on Dec. 2, 2016. The monthly pop-up neighborhood street festival features local makers, live music, area artists and food vendors.
Rob Bolson
The North Limestone Community Development Corporation held its last Night Market of the season on Bryan Avenue in Lexington on Dec. 2, 2016. The monthly pop-up neighborhood street festival features local makers, live music, area artists and food vendors.
Rob Bolson