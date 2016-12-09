Snapped: Jingle Bell Bash

Friends of Bluegrass Conservancy hosted the 10th annual Jingle Bell Bash at the Thomas Hunt Morgan House in downtown Lexington on Dec. 9, 2016. The event celebrated Bluegrass land conservation with live music, food, drinks and a silent auction.
Rob Bolson
Friends of Bluegrass Conservancy hosted the 10th annual Jingle Bell Bash at the Thomas Hunt Morgan House in downtown Lexington on Dec. 9, 2016. The event celebrated Bluegrass land conservation with live music, food, drinks and a silent auction.
Rob Bolson
Friends of Bluegrass Conservancy hosted the 10th annual Jingle Bell Bash at the Thomas Hunt Morgan House in downtown Lexington on Dec. 9, 2016. The event celebrated Bluegrass land conservation with live music, food, drinks and a silent auction.
Rob Bolson
Friends of Bluegrass Conservancy hosted the 10th annual Jingle Bell Bash at the Thomas Hunt Morgan House in downtown Lexington on Dec. 9, 2016. The event celebrated Bluegrass land conservation with live music, food, drinks and a silent auction.
Rob Bolson
Friends of Bluegrass Conservancy hosted the 10th annual Jingle Bell Bash at the Thomas Hunt Morgan House in downtown Lexington on Dec. 9, 2016. The event celebrated Bluegrass land conservation with live music, food, drinks and a silent auction.
Rob Bolson
Friends of Bluegrass Conservancy hosted the 10th annual Jingle Bell Bash at the Thomas Hunt Morgan House in downtown Lexington on Dec. 9, 2016. The event celebrated Bluegrass land conservation with live music, food, drinks and a silent auction.
Rob Bolson
Friends of Bluegrass Conservancy hosted the 10th annual Jingle Bell Bash at the Thomas Hunt Morgan House in downtown Lexington on Dec. 9, 2016. The event celebrated Bluegrass land conservation with live music, food, drinks and a silent auction.
Rob Bolson
Friends of Bluegrass Conservancy hosted the 10th annual Jingle Bell Bash at the Thomas Hunt Morgan House in downtown Lexington on Dec. 9, 2016. The event celebrated Bluegrass land conservation with live music, food, drinks and a silent auction.
Rob Bolson
Friends of Bluegrass Conservancy hosted the 10th annual Jingle Bell Bash at the Thomas Hunt Morgan House in downtown Lexington on Dec. 9, 2016. The event celebrated Bluegrass land conservation with live music, food, drinks and a silent auction.
Rob Bolson
Friends of Bluegrass Conservancy hosted the 10th annual Jingle Bell Bash at the Thomas Hunt Morgan House in downtown Lexington on Dec. 9, 2016. The event celebrated Bluegrass land conservation with live music, food, drinks and a silent auction.
Rob Bolson
Friends of Bluegrass Conservancy hosted the 10th annual Jingle Bell Bash at the Thomas Hunt Morgan House in downtown Lexington on Dec. 9, 2016. The event celebrated Bluegrass land conservation with live music, food, drinks and a silent auction.
Rob Bolson
Friends of Bluegrass Conservancy hosted the 10th annual Jingle Bell Bash at the Thomas Hunt Morgan House in downtown Lexington on Dec. 9, 2016. The event celebrated Bluegrass land conservation with live music, food, drinks and a silent auction.
Rob Bolson
Friends of Bluegrass Conservancy hosted the 10th annual Jingle Bell Bash at the Thomas Hunt Morgan House in downtown Lexington on Dec. 9, 2016. The event celebrated Bluegrass land conservation with live music, food, drinks and a silent auction.
Rob Bolson
Friends of Bluegrass Conservancy hosted the 10th annual Jingle Bell Bash at the Thomas Hunt Morgan House in downtown Lexington on Dec. 9, 2016. The event celebrated Bluegrass land conservation with live music, food, drinks and a silent auction.
Rob Bolson
Friends of Bluegrass Conservancy hosted the 10th annual Jingle Bell Bash at the Thomas Hunt Morgan House in downtown Lexington on Dec. 9, 2016. The event celebrated Bluegrass land conservation with live music, food, drinks and a silent auction.
Rob Bolson
Friends of Bluegrass Conservancy hosted the 10th annual Jingle Bell Bash at the Thomas Hunt Morgan House in downtown Lexington on Dec. 9, 2016. The event celebrated Bluegrass land conservation with live music, food, drinks and a silent auction.
Rob Bolson
Friends of Bluegrass Conservancy hosted the 10th annual Jingle Bell Bash at the Thomas Hunt Morgan House in downtown Lexington on Dec. 9, 2016. The event celebrated Bluegrass land conservation with live music, food, drinks and a silent auction.
Rob Bolson
Friends of Bluegrass Conservancy hosted the 10th annual Jingle Bell Bash at the Thomas Hunt Morgan House in downtown Lexington on Dec. 9, 2016. The event celebrated Bluegrass land conservation with live music, food, drinks and a silent auction.
Rob Bolson
Friends of Bluegrass Conservancy hosted the 10th annual Jingle Bell Bash at the Thomas Hunt Morgan House in downtown Lexington on Dec. 9, 2016. The event celebrated Bluegrass land conservation with live music, food, drinks and a silent auction.
Rob Bolson
Friends of Bluegrass Conservancy hosted the 10th annual Jingle Bell Bash at the Thomas Hunt Morgan House in downtown Lexington on Dec. 9, 2016. The event celebrated Bluegrass land conservation with live music, food, drinks and a silent auction.
Rob Bolson
Friends of Bluegrass Conservancy hosted the 10th annual Jingle Bell Bash at the Thomas Hunt Morgan House in downtown Lexington on Dec. 9, 2016. The event celebrated Bluegrass land conservation with live music, food, drinks and a silent auction.
Rob Bolson
Friends of Bluegrass Conservancy hosted the 10th annual Jingle Bell Bash at the Thomas Hunt Morgan House in downtown Lexington on Dec. 9, 2016. The event celebrated Bluegrass land conservation with live music, food, drinks and a silent auction.
Rob Bolson
Friends of Bluegrass Conservancy hosted the 10th annual Jingle Bell Bash at the Thomas Hunt Morgan House in downtown Lexington on Dec. 9, 2016. The event celebrated Bluegrass land conservation with live music, food, drinks and a silent auction.
Rob Bolson
Friends of Bluegrass Conservancy hosted the 10th annual Jingle Bell Bash at the Thomas Hunt Morgan House in downtown Lexington on Dec. 9, 2016. The event celebrated Bluegrass land conservation with live music, food, drinks and a silent auction.
Rob Bolson
Friends of Bluegrass Conservancy hosted the 10th annual Jingle Bell Bash at the Thomas Hunt Morgan House in downtown Lexington on Dec. 9, 2016. The event celebrated Bluegrass land conservation with live music, food, drinks and a silent auction.
Rob Bolson
Friends of Bluegrass Conservancy hosted the 10th annual Jingle Bell Bash at the Thomas Hunt Morgan House in downtown Lexington on Dec. 9, 2016. The event celebrated Bluegrass land conservation with live music, food, drinks and a silent auction.
Rob Bolson
Friends of Bluegrass Conservancy hosted the 10th annual Jingle Bell Bash at the Thomas Hunt Morgan House in downtown Lexington on Dec. 9, 2016. The event celebrated Bluegrass land conservation with live music, food, drinks and a silent auction.
Rob Bolson
Friends of Bluegrass Conservancy hosted the 10th annual Jingle Bell Bash at the Thomas Hunt Morgan House in downtown Lexington on Dec. 9, 2016. The event celebrated Bluegrass land conservation with live music, food, drinks and a silent auction.
Rob Bolson
Friends of Bluegrass Conservancy hosted the 10th annual Jingle Bell Bash at the Thomas Hunt Morgan House in downtown Lexington on Dec. 9, 2016. The event celebrated Bluegrass land conservation with live music, food, drinks and a silent auction.
Rob Bolson
Friends of Bluegrass Conservancy hosted the 10th annual Jingle Bell Bash at the Thomas Hunt Morgan House in downtown Lexington on Dec. 9, 2016. The event celebrated Bluegrass land conservation with live music, food, drinks and a silent auction.
Rob Bolson
Friends of Bluegrass Conservancy hosted the 10th annual Jingle Bell Bash at the Thomas Hunt Morgan House in downtown Lexington on Dec. 9, 2016. The event celebrated Bluegrass land conservation with live music, food, drinks and a silent auction.
Rob Bolson