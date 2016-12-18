Snapped: Enchanted Holiday Masquerade Ball

Billed as the ultimate holiday party of the year, the Enchanted Holiday Masquerade Ball took place at Lexington Center on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016. The event featured Maestro J The Blazin Violinist.
Rob Bolson
Billed as the ultimate holiday party of the year, the Enchanted Holiday Masquerade Ball took place at Lexington Center on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016. The event featured Maestro J The Blazin Violinist.
Rob Bolson
Billed as the ultimate holiday party of the year, the Enchanted Holiday Masquerade Ball took place at Lexington Center on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016. The event featured Maestro J The Blazin Violinist.
Rob Bolson
Billed as the ultimate holiday party of the year, the Enchanted Holiday Masquerade Ball took place at Lexington Center on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016. The event featured Maestro J The Blazin Violinist.
Rob Bolson
Billed as the ultimate holiday party of the year, the Enchanted Holiday Masquerade Ball took place at Lexington Center on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016. The event featured Maestro J The Blazin Violinist.
Rob Bolson
Billed as the ultimate holiday party of the year, the Enchanted Holiday Masquerade Ball took place at Lexington Center on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016. The event featured Maestro J The Blazin Violinist.
Rob Bolson
Billed as the ultimate holiday party of the year, the Enchanted Holiday Masquerade Ball took place at Lexington Center on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016. The event featured Maestro J The Blazin Violinist.
Rob Bolson
Billed as the ultimate holiday party of the year, the Enchanted Holiday Masquerade Ball took place at Lexington Center on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016. The event featured Maestro J The Blazin Violinist.
Rob Bolson
Billed as the ultimate holiday party of the year, the Enchanted Holiday Masquerade Ball took place at Lexington Center on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016. The event featured Maestro J The Blazin Violinist.
Rob Bolson
Billed as the ultimate holiday party of the year, the Enchanted Holiday Masquerade Ball took place at Lexington Center on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016. The event featured Maestro J The Blazin Violinist.
Rob Bolson
Billed as the ultimate holiday party of the year, the Enchanted Holiday Masquerade Ball took place at Lexington Center on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016. The event featured Maestro J The Blazin Violinist.
Rob Bolson
Billed as the ultimate holiday party of the year, the Enchanted Holiday Masquerade Ball took place at Lexington Center on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016. The event featured Maestro J The Blazin Violinist.
Rob Bolson
Billed as the ultimate holiday party of the year, the Enchanted Holiday Masquerade Ball took place at Lexington Center on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016. The event featured Maestro J The Blazin Violinist.
Rob Bolson
Billed as the ultimate holiday party of the year, the Enchanted Holiday Masquerade Ball took place at Lexington Center on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016. The event featured Maestro J The Blazin Violinist.
Rob Bolson
Billed as the ultimate holiday party of the year, the Enchanted Holiday Masquerade Ball took place at Lexington Center on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016. The event featured Maestro J The Blazin Violinist.
Rob Bolson
Billed as the ultimate holiday party of the year, the Enchanted Holiday Masquerade Ball took place at Lexington Center on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016. The event featured Maestro J The Blazin Violinist.
Rob Bolson
Billed as the ultimate holiday party of the year, the Enchanted Holiday Masquerade Ball took place at Lexington Center on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016. The event featured Maestro J The Blazin Violinist.
Rob Bolson
Billed as the ultimate holiday party of the year, the Enchanted Holiday Masquerade Ball took place at Lexington Center on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016. The event featured Maestro J The Blazin Violinist.
Rob Bolson
Billed as the ultimate holiday party of the year, the Enchanted Holiday Masquerade Ball took place at Lexington Center on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016. The event featured Maestro J The Blazin Violinist.
Rob Bolson
Billed as the ultimate holiday party of the year, the Enchanted Holiday Masquerade Ball took place at Lexington Center on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016. The event featured Maestro J The Blazin Violinist.
Rob Bolson
Billed as the ultimate holiday party of the year, the Enchanted Holiday Masquerade Ball took place at Lexington Center on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016. The event featured Maestro J The Blazin Violinist.
Rob Bolson
Billed as the ultimate holiday party of the year, the Enchanted Holiday Masquerade Ball took place at Lexington Center on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016. The event featured Maestro J The Blazin Violinist.
Rob Bolson
Billed as the ultimate holiday party of the year, the Enchanted Holiday Masquerade Ball took place at Lexington Center on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016. The event featured Maestro J The Blazin Violinist.
Rob Bolson