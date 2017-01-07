Snapped: Fans at UK-Arkansas game

Kentucky fans turned out for an SEC men's basketball matchup between the Wildcats and the Arkansas Razorbacks in Rupp Arena in Lexington on Saturday.
Rob Bolson
Kentucky fans turned out for an SEC men's basketball matchup between the Wildcats and the Arkansas Razorbacks in Rupp Arena in Lexington on Saturday.
Rob Bolson
Kentucky fans turned out for an SEC men's basketball matchup between the Wildcats and the Arkansas Razorbacks in Rupp Arena in Lexington on Saturday.
Rob Bolson
Kentucky fans turned out for an SEC men's basketball matchup between the Wildcats and the Arkansas Razorbacks in Rupp Arena in Lexington on Saturday.
Rob Bolson
Kentucky fans turned out for an SEC men's basketball matchup between the Wildcats and the Arkansas Razorbacks in Rupp Arena in Lexington on Saturday.
Rob Bolson
Kentucky fans turned out for an SEC men's basketball matchup between the Wildcats and the Arkansas Razorbacks in Rupp Arena in Lexington on Saturday.
Rob Bolson
Kentucky fans turned out for an SEC men's basketball matchup between the Wildcats and the Arkansas Razorbacks in Rupp Arena in Lexington on Saturday.
Rob Bolson
Kentucky fans turned out for an SEC men's basketball matchup between the Wildcats and the Arkansas Razorbacks in Rupp Arena in Lexington on Saturday.
Rob Bolson
Kentucky fans turned out for an SEC men's basketball matchup between the Wildcats and the Arkansas Razorbacks in Rupp Arena in Lexington on Saturday.
Rob Bolson
Kentucky fans turned out for an SEC men's basketball matchup between the Wildcats and the Arkansas Razorbacks in Rupp Arena in Lexington on Saturday.
Rob Bolson
Kentucky fans turned out for an SEC men's basketball matchup between the Wildcats and the Arkansas Razorbacks in Rupp Arena in Lexington on Saturday.
Rob Bolson
Kentucky fans turned out for an SEC men's basketball matchup between the Wildcats and the Arkansas Razorbacks in Rupp Arena in Lexington on Saturday.
Rob Bolson
Kentucky fans turned out for an SEC men's basketball matchup between the Wildcats and the Arkansas Razorbacks in Rupp Arena in Lexington on Saturday.
Rob Bolson
Kentucky fans turned out for an SEC men's basketball matchup between the Wildcats and the Arkansas Razorbacks in Rupp Arena in Lexington on Saturday.
Rob Bolson
Kentucky fans turned out for an SEC men's basketball matchup between the Wildcats and the Arkansas Razorbacks in Rupp Arena in Lexington on Saturday.
Rob Bolson
Kentucky fans turned out for an SEC men's basketball matchup between the Wildcats and the Arkansas Razorbacks in Rupp Arena in Lexington on Saturday.
Rob Bolson
Kentucky fans turned out for an SEC men's basketball matchup between the Wildcats and the Arkansas Razorbacks in Rupp Arena in Lexington on Saturday.
Rob Bolson
Kentucky fans turned out for an SEC men's basketball matchup between the Wildcats and the Arkansas Razorbacks in Rupp Arena in Lexington on Saturday.
Rob Bolson
Kentucky fans turned out for an SEC men's basketball matchup between the Wildcats and the Arkansas Razorbacks in Rupp Arena in Lexington on Saturday.
Rob Bolson
Kentucky fans turned out for an SEC men's basketball matchup between the Wildcats and the Arkansas Razorbacks in Rupp Arena in Lexington on Saturday.
Rob Bolson
Kentucky fans turned out for an SEC men's basketball matchup between the Wildcats and the Arkansas Razorbacks in Rupp Arena in Lexington on Saturday.
Rob Bolson
Kentucky fans turned out for an SEC men's basketball matchup between the Wildcats and the Arkansas Razorbacks in Rupp Arena in Lexington on Saturday.
Rob Bolson
Kentucky fans turned out for an SEC men's basketball matchup between the Wildcats and the Arkansas Razorbacks in Rupp Arena in Lexington on Saturday.
Rob Bolson
Kentucky fans turned out for an SEC men's basketball matchup between the Wildcats and the Arkansas Razorbacks in Rupp Arena in Lexington on Saturday.
Rob Bolson
Kentucky fans turned out for an SEC men's basketball matchup between the Wildcats and the Arkansas Razorbacks in Rupp Arena in Lexington on Saturday.
Rob Bolson
Kentucky fans turned out for an SEC men's basketball matchup between the Wildcats and the Arkansas Razorbacks in Rupp Arena in Lexington on Saturday.
Rob Bolson