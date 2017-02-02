Barbara Kingsolver talks politics and literature

LexGo Eat takes a trip to Skewers for Mediterranean cuisine, which included a hearty portion of protein, homemade bread, hummus and garlic sauce. The restaurant, located on Tiverton Way, has been open since Thanksgiving but recently had its grand opening.
Food news this week includes West Sixth introducing a new beer, Bluegrass Farmers' Market announcing opening day, IGA coming to Romany Road and much more with the LexGo Eat team and special guest sports reporter Josh Moore.
Iconic Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher has died at age 60. She is best known for her role as as the iconic Princess Leia, and later went on to establish herself as an author and screenwriter. Fisher suffered a heart attack Dec. 23 on a flight between London and Los Angeles.