Snapped: Lexington Rescue Mission hosts Walk for Warmth

The Lexington Rescue Mission held its tenth annual trek through downtown Lexington on Feb. 18, 2017. The walk-a-thon helps raise awareness about poverty and homelessness in Lexington and raises funds for the Mission’s Homelessness Prevention program.
Rob Bolson
