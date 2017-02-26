Snapped: Winter Wizarding Waltz

Muggles, Wizards, Witches and Magnificent Beasts assembled at Lexpecto Patronum - The Lexington Harry Potter Alliance's third installment of the incredibly popular Winter Wizarding Waltz held at the historic The Lyric Theatre & Cultural Arts Center in Downtown Lexington on Saturday, February 25, 2017.
Katie Decker
Muggles, Wizards, Witches and Magnificent Beasts assembled at Lexpecto Patronum - The Lexington Harry Potter Alliance's third installment of the incredibly popular Winter Wizarding Waltz held at the historic The Lyric Theatre & Cultural Arts Center in Downtown Lexington on Saturday, February 25, 2017.
Katie Decker
Muggles, Wizards, Witches and Magnificent Beasts assembled at Lexpecto Patronum - The Lexington Harry Potter Alliance's third installment of the incredibly popular Winter Wizarding Waltz held at the historic The Lyric Theatre & Cultural Arts Center in Downtown Lexington on Saturday, February 25, 2017.
Katie Decker
Muggles, Wizards, Witches and Magnificent Beasts assembled at Lexpecto Patronum - The Lexington Harry Potter Alliance's third installment of the incredibly popular Winter Wizarding Waltz held at the historic The Lyric Theatre & Cultural Arts Center in Downtown Lexington on Saturday, February 25, 2017.
Katie Decker
Muggles, Wizards, Witches and Magnificent Beasts assembled at Lexpecto Patronum - The Lexington Harry Potter Alliance's third installment of the incredibly popular Winter Wizarding Waltz held at the historic The Lyric Theatre & Cultural Arts Center in Downtown Lexington on Saturday, February 25, 2017.
Katie Decker
Muggles, Wizards, Witches and Magnificent Beasts assembled at Lexpecto Patronum - The Lexington Harry Potter Alliance's third installment of the incredibly popular Winter Wizarding Waltz held at the historic The Lyric Theatre & Cultural Arts Center in Downtown Lexington on Saturday, February 25, 2017.
Katie Decker
Muggles, Wizards, Witches and Magnificent Beasts assembled at Lexpecto Patronum - The Lexington Harry Potter Alliance's third installment of the incredibly popular Winter Wizarding Waltz held at the historic The Lyric Theatre & Cultural Arts Center in Downtown Lexington on Saturday, February 25, 2017.
Katie Decker
Muggles, Wizards, Witches and Magnificent Beasts assembled at Lexpecto Patronum - The Lexington Harry Potter Alliance's third installment of the incredibly popular Winter Wizarding Waltz held at the historic The Lyric Theatre & Cultural Arts Center in Downtown Lexington on Saturday, February 25, 2017.
Katie Decker
Muggles, Wizards, Witches and Magnificent Beasts assembled at Lexpecto Patronum - The Lexington Harry Potter Alliance's third installment of the incredibly popular Winter Wizarding Waltz held at the historic The Lyric Theatre & Cultural Arts Center in Downtown Lexington on Saturday, February 25, 2017.
Katie Decker
Muggles, Wizards, Witches and Magnificent Beasts assembled at Lexpecto Patronum - The Lexington Harry Potter Alliance's third installment of the incredibly popular Winter Wizarding Waltz held at the historic The Lyric Theatre & Cultural Arts Center in Downtown Lexington on Saturday, February 25, 2017.
Katie Decker
Muggles, Wizards, Witches and Magnificent Beasts assembled at Lexpecto Patronum - The Lexington Harry Potter Alliance's third installment of the incredibly popular Winter Wizarding Waltz held at the historic The Lyric Theatre & Cultural Arts Center in Downtown Lexington on Saturday, February 25, 2017.
Katie Decker
Muggles, Wizards, Witches and Magnificent Beasts assembled at Lexpecto Patronum - The Lexington Harry Potter Alliance's third installment of the incredibly popular Winter Wizarding Waltz held at the historic The Lyric Theatre & Cultural Arts Center in Downtown Lexington on Saturday, February 25, 2017.
Katie Decker
Muggles, Wizards, Witches and Magnificent Beasts assembled at Lexpecto Patronum - The Lexington Harry Potter Alliance's third installment of the incredibly popular Winter Wizarding Waltz held at the historic The Lyric Theatre & Cultural Arts Center in Downtown Lexington on Saturday, February 25, 2017.
Katie Decker
Muggles, Wizards, Witches and Magnificent Beasts assembled at Lexpecto Patronum - The Lexington Harry Potter Alliance's third installment of the incredibly popular Winter Wizarding Waltz held at the historic The Lyric Theatre & Cultural Arts Center in Downtown Lexington on Saturday, February 25, 2017.
Katie Decker
Muggles, Wizards, Witches and Magnificent Beasts assembled at Lexpecto Patronum - The Lexington Harry Potter Alliance's third installment of the incredibly popular Winter Wizarding Waltz held at the historic The Lyric Theatre & Cultural Arts Center in Downtown Lexington on Saturday, February 25, 2017.
Katie Decker
Muggles, Wizards, Witches and Magnificent Beasts assembled at Lexpecto Patronum - The Lexington Harry Potter Alliance's third installment of the incredibly popular Winter Wizarding Waltz held at the historic The Lyric Theatre & Cultural Arts Center in Downtown Lexington on Saturday, February 25, 2017.
Katie Decker
Muggles, Wizards, Witches and Magnificent Beasts assembled at Lexpecto Patronum - The Lexington Harry Potter Alliance's third installment of the incredibly popular Winter Wizarding Waltz held at the historic The Lyric Theatre & Cultural Arts Center in Downtown Lexington on Saturday, February 25, 2017.
Katie Decker
Muggles, Wizards, Witches and Magnificent Beasts assembled at Lexpecto Patronum - The Lexington Harry Potter Alliance's third installment of the incredibly popular Winter Wizarding Waltz held at the historic The Lyric Theatre & Cultural Arts Center in Downtown Lexington on Saturday, February 25, 2017.
Katie Decker
Muggles, Wizards, Witches and Magnificent Beasts assembled at Lexpecto Patronum - The Lexington Harry Potter Alliance's third installment of the incredibly popular Winter Wizarding Waltz held at the historic The Lyric Theatre & Cultural Arts Center in Downtown Lexington on Saturday, February 25, 2017.
Katie Decker
Muggles, Wizards, Witches and Magnificent Beasts assembled at Lexpecto Patronum - The Lexington Harry Potter Alliance's third installment of the incredibly popular Winter Wizarding Waltz held at the historic The Lyric Theatre & Cultural Arts Center in Downtown Lexington on Saturday, February 25, 2017.
Katie Decker
Muggles, Wizards, Witches and Magnificent Beasts assembled at Lexpecto Patronum - The Lexington Harry Potter Alliance's third installment of the incredibly popular Winter Wizarding Waltz held at the historic The Lyric Theatre & Cultural Arts Center in Downtown Lexington on Saturday, February 25, 2017.
Katie Decker
Muggles, Wizards, Witches and Magnificent Beasts assembled at Lexpecto Patronum - The Lexington Harry Potter Alliance's third installment of the incredibly popular Winter Wizarding Waltz held at the historic The Lyric Theatre & Cultural Arts Center in Downtown Lexington on Saturday, February 25, 2017.
Katie Decker
Muggles, Wizards, Witches and Magnificent Beasts assembled at Lexpecto Patronum - The Lexington Harry Potter Alliance's third installment of the incredibly popular Winter Wizarding Waltz held at the historic The Lyric Theatre & Cultural Arts Center in Downtown Lexington on Saturday, February 25, 2017.
Katie Decker
Muggles, Wizards, Witches and Magnificent Beasts assembled at Lexpecto Patronum - The Lexington Harry Potter Alliance's third installment of the incredibly popular Winter Wizarding Waltz held at the historic The Lyric Theatre & Cultural Arts Center in Downtown Lexington on Saturday, February 25, 2017.
Katie Decker