Bright like a diamond: Harvard honors Rihanna's philanthropy

4:04 How will Lexington restaurants celebrate Mardi Gras? Pause

2:53 Go inside the new — and busy — Corto Lima

0:50 Dean Hood has respect for Mark Stoops

1:08 Malik Monk says Bam Adebayo doesn't like to run

1:29 PJ Washington video highlights from weekend in Kentucky

2:28 Derek Willis says John Calipari helped turn his life around

1:52 Historic coal town celebrating 100th birthday

2:30 Even Dominique Hawkins was surprised by the fans

2:30 Mychal Mulder: I've learned about myself as a man and a basketball player