Best bets this weekend: ‘Barefoot in the Park,’ bluegrass and lots of basketball

‘Barefoot in the Park’
The Lexington Opera House, 401 West Short Street, stages a rare non-musical offering with Montana Repertory Theatre’s production of Neil Simon’s “Barefoot in the Park,” the story of newlyweds trying to keep the honeymoon going. You may remember it as a 1967 movie, starring Jane Fonda and Robert Redford. Showtimes are 8 p.m. Friday, 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday, 1 and 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Tickets, $35 to $80, are available at the box office, Lexingtonoperahouse.com, or by calling 859-233-3535.
If you want to make a Neil Simon weekend of it, Studio Players’ is in its second weekend of the playwright’s “Gingerbread Lady.” See a review on Page 5.
The Wooks and NewTown
Two of Lexington’s most popular bluegrass-rooted bands are teaming up for a big Saturday night at The Burl, 375 Thomspon Road. The Wooks are still riding the success of its debut album, “Little Circles,” which won the Lexington Music Award for album of the year, and NewTown’s latest, “Harlan Road,” has helped raise its national profile. These bands know each other well: Wooks guitarist CJ Cain is a former member of NewTown, and NewTown frontwoman Kati Penn has played fiddle with The Wooks on occasion. Showtime is 8 p.m. Saturday, and tickets are $12 to $15. Visit Theburlky.com. This show is for ages 21 and older.
U.S. Air Force Band of Mid-America
Military band fans will want to get to the Eastern Kentucky University Center for the Arts, 1 Hall Drive in Richmond, for a free concert at 7:30 p.m. Sunday by the U.S. Air Force Band of Mid-America. The versatile act plays everything from marches and symphonic masterworks to jazz and pop tunes, and these folks are always tack sharp. The concert is free, but there is a limit of six tickets per patron. Visit Ekucenter.com or call 859-622-7469.
Etta May
Etta May opens her annual two-week stand at Comedy Off Broadway in the Mall at Lexington Green, 161 Lexington Green Circle. She and her homegrown humor will be there through March 25, with showtimes at 7:15 p.m. Thursdays ($12), 7:15 and 9:45 p.m. Fridays ($19) and Saturdays ($22). Visit Comedyoffbroadway.com or call 859-271-5653.
KHSAA Boys’ Sweet 16
The annual High School Boys State Basketball Tournament at Rupp Arena, 430 West Vine Street, is one of those uniquely Kentucky events you should try at least once. There are games at noon, 1:30, 6:30 and 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday; semi-finals at 6:30 and 8 p.m. Saturday; and the state championship game is 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $13 to $19, sold in groups of two games (except for Sunday, of course) and are available at the Lexington Center ticket office by calling 859-233-3535 or visiting Rupparena.com.
NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament
If it is college basketball you crave, there is NCAA women’s basketball first and second round action this weekend at Memorial Coliseum on Avenue of Champions at Lexington Avenue. The University of Kentucky takes on Belmont at noon Friday, followed by Ohio State University vs. Western Kentucky University at 2:30 p.m. Friday’s winners will meet Sunday at a time to be announced. Tickets for all three games are $36 adults, $24 ages 65 and older and 18 and younger. Single-day tickets are $22 adults, $15 65 and older and 18 and younger. They are available at the coliseum ticket office, Ukathletics.com or by calling 1-800-928-2287.
Comments