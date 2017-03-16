Live-action ‘Beauty and the Beast’ is still enchanting (but the original is better)

2:09 Oscar statues were once painted plaster and other little known Academy Award facts Pause

2:56 McCain: Kentucky senator is 'now working for Vladimir Putin'

1:25 Elliott County on Inauguration Day

2:01 Watch Dunbar celebrate state title, cut down nets

1:41 Taylor Murray cleared to play just in time for NCAA first round

3:31 If Kentucky and the other top NCAA Tournament seeds were movies ...

2:00 Emotional Akhator says love pushed this team beyond expectations

2:39 Billy Hicks on No. 1 Scott County toppling Bryan Station

0:44 Officers sing, dance for Lexington elementary students