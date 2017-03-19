TV star says being conservative in Hollywood is like being in ‘‘30s Germany’

2:05 Dominique Hawkins says this UK team has been the most fun to be around Pause

1:21 Derek Willis believes Cats will be better Sunday

3:22 Meet some of the beagles and mice used for research at the University of Kentucky

2:39 Billy Hicks on No. 1 Scott County toppling Bryan Station

1:57 Angry constituents confront U.S. Rep. Andy Barr about GOP health care bill

7:13 Punta Gorda police officer lets K9 loose on bicyclist

2:15 Soccer Center closing doors

1:23 Wichita State wants to be the more physical team

0:44 Officers sing, dance for Lexington elementary students