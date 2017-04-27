Best Bets: Robert Tharsing exhibit, A Garden Affair, H’Artful of Fun

‘Robert Tharsing, A Retrospective’
The exhibit, curated by the late artist’s daughter, Lina Tharsing, opens with a Fourth Friday reception from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday at the Loudoun House, 209 Castlewood Drive. The evening will include live music by The Sweet, and food and drinks by Sweet Lilu’s. Admission is $5. 859-254-7024. Lexingtonartleague.org.
A Garden Affair
The fundraiser at the Headley-Whitney Museum features a weekend of demonstrations, vendors and lectures by gardening experts, including The New York Times best-selling author Andrea Wulf. The event will also mark the re-opening of the museum’s iconic Shell Grotto. Daily admission $10, free for ages 10 and younger with paying adult. Lectures $20 advance, $25 day of event. Proceeds will benefit the museum’s exhibitions and programs. 859-255-6653. Hwmagarden.com.
H’Artful of Fun
An evening of dancing beneath the stars of Lexington’s only planetarium, with live music, art, food and an open bar. It’s from 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday at the Living Arts and Science Center, 362 North Martin Luther King Boulevard. Tickets are $120. 859-252-5222. Lasclex.org.
The Roast of ‘Doctor Who’
Louisville’s Character Assassination comedy troupe is back to roast the hit British sci-fi series. Showtime is 7:15 p.m. Sunday at Comedy Off Broadway at The Mall at Lexington Green. Tickets are $10. Comedyoffbroadway.com.
Rolex Kentucky Three-Day Event
Riders and horses will compete from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday through Sunday at the Kentucky Horse Park, 4089 Iron Works Parkway. Grounds admission is $20 Friday, $40 Saturday, $35 Sunday. Free for ages 12 and younger. Seat pricing is $8-$45. 859-254-8123. Rk3de.org.
Bluegrass River Run
The race and family-friendly fun float kicks off the Kentucky Waterman Series from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Fort Boonesborough State Park, 4375 Boonesborough Road, Richmond. Presented by Beinthewater. Bit.ly/2phTGbs.
‘Bring it On — The Musical’
Paul Laurence Dunbar High School Theatre presents the stage version of the 2000 movie, with music and lyrics by “Hamilton” creator Lin-Manuel Miranda — no wonder it was a 2013 Tony nominee for best musical — and Tom Kitt and Amanda Green. Performances are at 7 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday in the school auditorium at 1600 Man o’ War Boulevard. Tickets are $12 adults and $10 for teenagers at the door.
