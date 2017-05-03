Best bets for the weekend: Celtic Woman, Grayson Jenkins, ‘SNF’

Grayson Jenkins
Lexington’s Grayson Jenkins and his band The Resolution celebrate his new album “Cityscapes & Countrysides” at 8 p.m. Saturday at The Burl, 375 Thompson Road. Dan Conn and the Travelin Kind and Derek Spencer will open. Tickets are $8 at Theburlky.com. Find out more about Jenkins at Graysonjenkins.com.
Night Market
The monthly pop-up outdoor market is back with live music, food, drinks and crafts. It’s from 6 to 10 p.m. Friday at 700 Bryan Avenue. Nolicdc.org.
Celtic Woman
Vocalists Susan McFadden, Mairéad Carlin, Éabha McMahon and Tara McNeill star in a showcase of Irish music and dance at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Eastern Kentucky University Center for the Arts in Richmond. Tickets are $44.50 to $104.50. 859-622-7469. Ekucenter.com.
Songwriters at The Burl
Nicholas Penn, Seth Murphy, Sam Gleaves and the duo Ordinary Elephant will perform in the round, sharing stories of their tunes, at 7 p.m. Sunday at the Distillery District venue at 375 Thompson Road. Tickets are $10 at Theburlky.com.
‘Saturday Night Fever’
We hate to break it to y’all, but the disco movie is 40. In celebration of this anniversary, John Travolta and the music of the Bee Gees will be back on the big screen at 2 and 7 p.m. Sunday and Wednesday at the Regal Hamburg Pavilion, Cinemark Fayette Mall and Cinemark Richmond Centre. Visit Fathomevents.com for tickets and more information.
Central Kentucky Concert Band
Gregory Partain will perform Edvard Grieg’s “Piano Concerto in A minor” with the Central Kentucky Concert Band, under the direction of Ben Hawkins, at 3 p.m. Sunday at the Lexington Opera House, 401 West Short Street. The free concert will also include works by Percy Grainger. Visit Ckcb.org for more information.
