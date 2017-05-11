Best Bets this weekend: ‘Good Blues,’ Dailey & Vincent, ‘Peter Pan,’ Crawfish Fest ...

‘Good Blues Tonight’
Danville’s Pioneer Playhouse had a hit last summer with Robby Henson’s “Good Blues Tonight,” which looked at Danville’s historical Second Street district, and it comes to Lexington this weekend for performances at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 3 p.m. Sunday at the Lyric Theatre and Cultrual Arts Center, 300 East Third Street. Tickets are $20; call 859-280-2218 or go to Lexingtonlyric.com.
Dailey & Vincent
Bluegrass superstars Dailey & Vincent stop at Prestonsburg’s Mountain Arts Center, 50 Hal Rogers Drive, at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. The band’s recently released album, “Patriots & Poets,” features collaborations with Steve Martin and Bela Fleck, among others. Tickets are $39 to $25; go to Macarts.com or call 1-888-622-2787.
‘A House Divided’
Bluegrass Opera presents a staged reading of a new musical about Abe, Mary Todd and the rest of the Lincoln family, with book, music and lyrics by Michael Salmanson, Maureen Kane Berg and Thomas Berg at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday at the Pam Miller Downtown Arts Center, 141 East Main Street. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students; go to Bluegrassopera.org or call 859-425-2562.
Paris Crawfish Festival
The annual event doesn’t just include plenty of crawfish to eat and music to eat them by. There are even crawfish races Saturday evening. The fun starts at 4 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. Saturday on Stoner Creek at Paris Landing, 387 Chambers Street in Paris. Admission is $3 (although there is a VIP package for $200) and you can order your crawfish in advance for $8 a pound at Pariscrawfishfestival.com, or call 859-321-2293 for more information.
‘Peter Pan’
Kentucky Ballet Theatre brings the high-flying children’s tale to life at 7 p.m. Friday, and 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday at the Lexington Opera House, 401 West Short Street. Tickets are $28 to $35 for adults, $18 for students and children, and they are available at Kyballet.com/peter-pan.
J.D. Shelburne
The Taylorsville native known for his showy appearances on the Kentucky Derby red carpet — including proposing to now-wife Amy Whitham there last year — will perform at 7 p.m. Friday for Nashville Live on the Green, one block west of Main Street in Lawrenceburg. Former Eden’s Edge member Hannah Blaylock will open. Admission is free, but non-perishable food or cash donations to Open House Pantry or The Light Center are requested.
Berea Makers Market
The inaugural event, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at Russell Acton Folk Center, 212 West Jefferson Street in Berea, will feature crafts and designs from more than 30 independent Central Kentucky artists, plus food, music, kids activities and craft demonstrations. Look for more information at Bereamakersmarket.com.
