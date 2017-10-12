Wanna do something scary (or fun)? Your 2017 Central Kentucky Halloween calendar

October in the Bluegrass offers a host of Halloween events including a few with themes that are distinctly Kentucky. The Kentucky Horse Park presents HallowWhinny Oct. 29 with food trucks, craft beer, pony rides and tractor hayrides. At 2 p.m., horses and riders will present the Parade of Breeds with a special Halloween-themed show, complete with costumes and special effects.
The park’s International Museum of the Horse will host a Cemetery Crawl, a hayride tour with dueling, ghost hunting and tales about the historic grounds.
My Old Kentucky Home in Bardstown brings back its Weep No More Victorian Mourning Tours of Federal Hill, the mansion that inspired Stephen Foster’s “My Old Kentucky Home.” Ghosts from the mansion’s past will roam its halls for the Shadows of Federal Hill Tour led by candle and lantern light.
So that you don’t miss a minute of the Halloween fun, including annual favorites like PumpkinMania and Lexington’s Thriller and Halloween parade, we’ve gathered a list of spooky happenings going on throughout the month.
Little Goblins Galore
1-5 p.m. Oct. 14. McConnell Springs, 416 Rebmann Ln. Children may wear costumes and visit characters along the enchanted trail. Food and soft drinks available to purchase. Lexingtonky.gov/little-goblins-galore.
Freaky Friday Flicks
Moondance Amphitheater, 1152 Monarch St. Oct. 13, “Nightmare Before Christmas”; Oct. 20, “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial”; Oct. 27, “Ghostbusters” (1984 version). Preshow activities 6 p.m., movie 7:30 p.m. $2, free for ages 12 and younger. Lexingtonky.gov/freaky-friday-flicks.
Weep No More: Victorian Mourning Tours
Through Oct. 31. My Old Kentucky Home State Park, 501 E. Stephen Foster Ave., Bardstown. 9 a.m.-last tour starts at 4 p.m. $12 adults, $11 seniors and ages 13-18, $9 ages 6-12. 502-348-3502. Visitmyoldkyhome.com.
‘Agustin Zarate: Images of Dia le los Muertos/ Day of the Dead Festival’
Through Nov. 1. Living Arts and Science Center, 362 N. Martin Luther King Blvd. Lasclex.org.
Shadows of Federal Hill Tour
7-10:15 p.m. Oct. 13, 15, 20, 22, 27. My Old Kentucky Home State Park, 501 E. Stephen Foster Ave., Bardstown. $16 adults, $14 ages 2-12. 502-348-3502. Mokhshop.com.
Spirit Strolls
5:30-6:30 p.m., 7-8 p.m. Fri., Sat. Through Oct. 28. Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill, 3501 Lexington Rd., Harrodsburg. Included in admission, $5. 1-800-734-5611. Shakervillageky.org.
Fright Nights at Jacobson Park
7:30 p.m.-midnight Fri., Sat. through Oct. 28; 7:30-10 p.m. Sun. through Oct. 29 and Oct. 30, 31. 4001 Athens-Boonesboro Road. $18-$38. Frightnightslex.com.
Wicked World Scare Grounds
7:30 p.m.-midnight Fri., Sat.; 7:30-10 p.m. Thu., Sun. and Oct. 31, through October. Wicked World Scare Grounds, 5817 Tates Creek Rd. $13 each for Terror on Tates Creek, Nightmare Haunted House and Quarantine. $22 for two attractions, $26 for all three. 859-621-3270. Wickedworldscaregrounds.com.
The Cemetery Crawl: History and Mystery of the Kentucky Horse Park
4:30-7:30 p.m. Oct. 13, 16-20, 28, 29. Kentucky Horse Park, 4089 Iron Works Pkwy. $15. Recommended for ages 12 and older. 859-259-4213. Kyhorsepark.com.
‘Who Goes There?’ opening reception
6-9 p.m. Oct. 13. Bread Box Studio Artists, 501 W. Sixth St. An art exhibit featuring more than 30 local and regional artists with a focus on the spirit of the Halloween season and all things creepy, spooky and fun. Free. Bit.ly/2ybKhqz.
‘Dracula’
Through Oct. 31. Actors Theatre of Louisville, Bingham Theater, 316 W. Main St., Louisville. $51-$83. 502-584-1205. Actorstheatre.org.
Kentucky Reptile Zoo Ssssspooktacular
11 a.m.-6 p.m. Oct. 14. Kentucky Reptile Zoo, 200 L & E Railroad, Slade. Games, prizes, crafts. $10 general admission, $8 in costume or with photo or copy of flyer. Bit.ly/2gsGISR.
Party for the Pumpkins Fall Family Festival
2-6 p.m. Oct. 14. The Arboretum, State Botanical Garden of Kentucky, 500 Alumni Dr. 859-257-6955. Arboretum.ca.uky.edu. $7.
House Divided Cemetery Walking Tours
2:30 p.m. Sundays through Oct. 29. Lexington Cemetery, 833 W. Main St. $10. Reservations recommended. 859-233-9999. Mtlhouse.org.
Our Beloved Ghost Evening Tours
7 p.m. Oct. 19, 26. Liberty Hall, 202 Wilkinson St., Frankfort. Mourning customs, ghosts of the historic building. A cup of hot mulled cider and refreshments included in admission. $12. Recommended for ages 12 and older. 502-227-2560. Libertyhall.org.
YMCA of Central Kentucky Fall Festival
6-8 p.m. Oct. 20. Lexington YMCA locations. Free. Ymcacky.org.
Haunted House of Horror
7-10 p.m. Oct. 20, 21. Scott County Senior Citizens Center, 800 Cincinnati Rd. No. 10, Georgetown. 502-863-4041. $10.
The Pumpkin Run 3K
9:30 a.m. Oct. 21. Wellington Park, 565 Wellington Way. Costume contest. A benefit for Easter Seals Cardinal Hill Adaptive Recreation. $25 registration through Oct. 20. Bit.ly/2gbKyCX.
Halloween Haunted Train ride
8-9:30 p.m. Oct. 20, 21, 27, 28. Bluegrass Railroad Museum, 175 Beasley Rd., Versailles. 859-873-2476. Bgrm.org. $15 adult, $13 child.
Spooky Treasure Hunt and Petting Zoo
Noon-2 p.m. Oct. 21. Headley-Whitney Museum of Art, 4435 Old Frankfort Pk. Petting zoo, costume contest, art activities. $10 per child in advance, $15 at the door. 859-255-6653. Headley-whitney.org.
Ghosts in the Garden
5-6:30 p.m. Oct. 21. Liberty Hall, 202 Wilkinson St., Frankfort. Come in costume for trick or treat. Free. 502-227-2560. Libertyhall.org.
BOOk-tacular Halloween Party
7 p.m. Oct. 21. Signature Club, 3256 Lansdowne Dr. A benefit for the Lexington Public Library featuring food, a costume contest and silent auction. $75. Lexpublib.org/halloween.
PumpkinMania
6-8 p.m. Oct. 24. Transylvania University Old Morrison Administration Building, 251 W. Third St. Trick-or-treating 6-7 p.m. Jack-o’-lantern lighting 7 p.m. Food vendors, music. Pumpkins will be lit nightly through Oct. 31. Free. Transy.edu.
Costumes, Pumpkins and Candy — Oh My!
10 a.m. Oct. 25. Lexington Public Library Central Library, 140 E. Main St. 859-231-5500. Lexpublib.org. Free.
Halloween Party
4 p.m. Oct. 26. Lexington Public Library Village Branch, 2185 Versailles Rd. 859-231-5500. Lexpublib.org. Free.
Trick-or-treat for adults
5 p.m.-8 p.m. Oct. 26. Downtown Lawrenceburg. 502-839-5372. Free.
Hallowteen Breakout
5:45 p.m. Oct. 27. Lexington Public Library Beaumont Branch, 3080 Fieldstone Way. 859-231-5500. Lexpublib.org. Free.
Ghostly Tales
7 and 9 p.m. Oct. 27 and 28. Old Parsonage of Andrew Tribble, 2191 Boonesborough Road, Richmond. 859-358-8427. Facebook.com/OldParsonageOfAndrewTribble. $15.
Old Fort Harrod State Park Haunted Frontier
7 p.m. Oct. 27-29, 31. Old Ford Harrod State Park, 100 S. College St, Harrodsburg. Tours of the fort and cemetery. Not recommended for ages 9 and younger. $7. 859-734-3314. Parks.ky.gov.
Halloween Walk With the Animals
1-5 p.m. Oct. 28. Salato Wildlife Education Center, Frankfort. Hay maze, face painting, fishing booth, treats. $5. Fw.ky.gov.
HalloWhinny Fall Festival
1-6 p.m. Oct. 29. Kentucky Horse Park, 4089 Iron Works Pkwy. Costume contest, marshmallow roasting, food trucks, craft beer, pony rides. Halloween-themed Parade of Breeds at 2 p.m. Included in regular admission: $20 adults, $9 ages 6-12. Kyhorsepark.com.
Zombie Pregame
2-4 p.m. Oct. 29. Lexington Public Library Central Library, 140 E. Main St. 859-231-5500. Lexpublib.org. Free.
Thriller and Halloween Parade
Oct. 29. Wicked Wonders Art Market 2-8 p.m., Cheapside Park, 251 W. Main St. Dance showcase 6:30 p.m. Robert F. Stephens Courthouse Plaza, 120 N. Limestone. Parade, 8 p.m. and “Thriller,” 8:30 p.m. start at Quality and Main streets and proceed down Main Street, ending at Mill Street. Rain date Oct. 30. Lexingtonky.gov/thriller.
Little Boo Bash
11 a.m. Oct. 30. Lexington Public Library Eastside Branch, 3000 Blake James Dr. 859-231-5500. Lexpublib.org. Free.
Lexington Film League Showcase: ‘At Midnight I’ll Take Your Soul’ screening
7-9 p.m. Oct. 30. 21c Museum Hotel, 167 W. Main St. Facebook.com/lexingtonfilmleague.
Little Pumpkins Boo Bash
11 a.m. Oct. 31. Lexington Public Library Northside Branch, 1737 Russell Cave Rd. 859-231-5500. Lexpublib.org. Free.
Trick-or-Treat
11 a.m. Oct. 31. Lexington Public Library Beaumont Branch, 3080 Fieldstone Way. 859-231-5500. Lexpublib.org. Free.
Halloween MAINia
6-8 p.m. Oct. 31. Downtown Winchester. 859-737-0923. Free.
Comments