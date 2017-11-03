Justin Moore brings Hell on a Highway tour to Rupp

Lexington-based Foojii is promoting Amazon's horror films. Beginning on Friday the 13th, tweet using the hashtag #unlimitedscreaming and a jack o' lantern emoji, and you could get free pizza delivered.
Fooji has worked with Thor, Beauty and the Beast, Ellen, Live with Kelly and Ryan and more to generate buzz and get their hashtags trending on Twitter by giving away cool stuff that's delivered right away.
Lexington Children's Theatre producing director Larry Snipes has taken a new turn with directing AthenWest Theatre Company's production of Our Town, a play geared for an adult audience at the Pam Miller Downtown Arts Center.
Tom Petty’s career spanned 40 years during which time he released 13 studio albums with his band Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, three solo albums, two Mudcrutch albums, and two albums with the Traveling Wilburys, which also included Bob Dylan, George Harrison, Roy Orbison and Jeff Lynne. He was nominated for 18 Grammy awards and won three.