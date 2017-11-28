What Ozzy Osbourne saw: Inside Kentucky's most bizarre museum.

Opera singer Phillip Gay had to learn how to play basketball for his lead role in "Bounce," an opera that combines opera music with live basketball playing at Calvary Baptist Church Recreation and Outreach Center off of East High Street. It plays Friday through Sunday at the center. Visit Finearts.uky.edu/opera for more information.
Matthew McConaughey was in Lawrenceburg, Kentucky, on Saturday, November 4, to help the Wild Turkey Distillery dish out 4,500 frozen turkeys to local families.
McConaughey, who turned 48 on November 4, helped distribute the turkeys, which were donated by Butterball, along with 250 other volunteers, according to local media.
This video of McConaughey, who is the distiller’s acting creative director, giving one resident a frozen turkey shared by Yelp Lexington.
After graduating from Trinity High School in Louisville, UK freshman Evan Pride lands lead actor role in his first college play, Little Shop of Horrors, performing this Thursday through Saturday at the Guignol Theatre in the UK Fine Arts building on Rose street.
'I didn't think that being a puppeteer would be this difficult.' Treyton Blackburn and Alex Ramsey, actors for UK Fine Arts' production of Little Shop of Horrors, talk about the complexities of controlling the Audrey II puppets for the play.
Lexington-based Foojii is promoting Amazon's horror films. Beginning on Friday the 13th, tweet using the hashtag #unlimitedscreaming and a jack o' lantern emoji, and you could get free pizza delivered.
Fooji has worked with Thor, Beauty and the Beast, Ellen, Live with Kelly and Ryan and more to generate buzz and get their hashtags trending on Twitter by giving away cool stuff that's delivered right away.