More Videos

Prime Rib one of many beef offerings of J. Alexander's at Summit at Fritz Farm 1:05

Prime Rib one of many beef offerings of J. Alexander's at Summit at Fritz Farm

Pause
Can Bevin turn the 'sacred cows' of Kentucky's tax code into hamburger? 2:01

Can Bevin turn the 'sacred cows' of Kentucky's tax code into hamburger?

John Calipari thinks Kentucky is trending the right way 1:56

John Calipari thinks Kentucky is trending the right way

Mark Stoops: Not a good effort on any of our parts 3:20

Mark Stoops: Not a good effort on any of our parts

'It's a sexy man carrying a turkey.' 4:54

'It's a sexy man carrying a turkey.'

Kentucky has 'unsustainable prison growth rate' 1:54

Kentucky has 'unsustainable prison growth rate'

See Santa Claus and Mayor Jim Gray light a Christmas Tree 1:06

See Santa Claus and Mayor Jim Gray light a Christmas Tree

Benny Snell: Loss to Louisville a 'hard pill to take' 1:31

Benny Snell: Loss to Louisville a 'hard pill to take'

Eddie Gran: Not enough explosive plays against Louisville 1:42

Eddie Gran: Not enough explosive plays against Louisville

Kentucky shooting victim considers herself lucky bullet missed her spine 2:57

Kentucky shooting victim considers herself lucky bullet missed her spine

  • What Ozzy Osbourne saw: Inside Kentucky's most bizarre museum.

    Ozzy Osbourne shot a segment of his reality TV show at Transylvania University's Monroe Moosnick Medical and Science Museum. A look inside.

What Ozzy Osbourne saw: Inside Kentucky's most bizarre museum.

Ozzy Osbourne shot a segment of his reality TV show at Transylvania University's Monroe Moosnick Medical and Science Museum. A look inside.
teblen@herald-leader.com

Celebrities

Matthew McConaughey gives out free turkeys in Kentucky on his birthday

Matthew McConaughey was in Lawrenceburg, Kentucky, on Saturday, November 4, to help the Wild Turkey Distillery dish out 4,500 frozen turkeys to local families. McConaughey, who turned 48 on November 4, helped distribute the turkeys, which were donated by Butterball, along with 250 other volunteers, according to local media. This video of McConaughey, who is the distiller’s acting creative director, giving one resident a frozen turkey shared by Yelp Lexington.