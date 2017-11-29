The Latest: CNN producer fired over misconduct allegations

More Videos 1:25 What Ozzy Osbourne saw: Inside Kentucky's most bizarre museum. Pause 1:56 John Calipari thinks Kentucky is trending the right way 1:09 UK grad students protest Republican tax bill 1:11 Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use 1:54 Kentucky has 'unsustainable prison growth rate' 4:54 'It's a sexy man carrying a turkey.' 0:46 Matt Lauer fired over inappropriate sexual behavior 1:06 See Santa Claus and Mayor Jim Gray light a Christmas Tree 1:26 After five weeks of ineligibility, this Douglass quarterback will return to the field 0:26 Flocking to cut their own trees Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Matt Lauer fired over inappropriate sexual behavior Longtime Today show host Matt Lauer was fired for "inappropriate sexual behavior, NBC News chairman Andy Lack said in a statement. Lauer's co-anchor Savannah Guthrie read the statement on Wednesday, which says NBC received a complaint on Monday night. Longtime Today show host Matt Lauer was fired for "inappropriate sexual behavior, NBC News chairman Andy Lack said in a statement. Lauer's co-anchor Savannah Guthrie read the statement on Wednesday, which says NBC received a complaint on Monday night. Meta Viers McClatchy

