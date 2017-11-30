6 things to do this weekend (and not all are holiday events)

The Lexington Children’s Theatre production of “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” will be presented Saturday and Sunday at the Lexington Opera House.
The Lexington Children's Theatre production of "The Best Christmas Pageant Ever" will be presented Saturday and Sunday at the Lexington Opera House.
The Lexington Children’s Theatre production of “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” will be presented Saturday and Sunday at the Lexington Opera House. Sally Horowitz

By Harriett Hendren

hhendren@herald-leader.com

November 30, 2017 10:15 AM

‘The Best Christmas Pageant Ever’

The Lexington Children’s Theatre brings its production of the holiday classic, in which a family of punky kids helps a community see Christmas in a new light, to the Lexington Opera House, 401 West Short Street, at 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday. $19 adults, $16 children. Lctonstage.org. 859-254-4546, Ext. 247.

IMG_7084
Dancers Casey Myric and Angelica South perform in the Lexington Ballet’s production of “The Nutcracker” Saturday at the Eastern Kentucky University Center for the Arts.
Sarah Vyalkova

‘The Nutcracker’

The Lexington Ballet takes its production of the Christmas classic on the road this weekend, with performances at 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Eastern Kentucky University Center for the Arts, 1 Hall Drive, on the EKU campus in Richmond. $19 to $44. Ekucenter.com. 859-622-7469.

Lexington Art League Black Friday Art Sale

Avoid the mall traffic and get your true love, or whoever else you need gifts for, a unique piece of art. Heck, get some for yourself at the Art League’s annual sale, featuring more than 25 local artists, from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday and 2 to 7 p.m. Saturday at the Loudoun House, 209 Castlewood Drive. Lexingtonartleague.org.

A Kentucky Christmas at Ashland

The Great Compromiser Christmas? Ashland, the Henry Clay Estate, 120 Sycamore Road, presents its third annual A Kentucky Christmas at Ashland, starting at noon Saturday with a Christmas market featuring Kentucky Proud vendors and artisans. The day will include more than 30 vendors, the singing of carols, and the lighting of holiday displays starting at 5:15 p.m. and candlelight tours of the estate. Henryclay.org.

Declivityalbumcover

A Mild Inconvenience album release

Lexington-based A Mild Inconvenience will celebrate the release of its album “Declivity” at Rock House Brewing, 119 Luigart Court, at 8 p.m. Saturday. The band is headed up by songwriter and frontman Jack Smithers and includes guitarist, vocalist and songwriter Bryan Becknell, drummer Michael Derry and bassist AJ Aubrey. Facebook.com/AMildInconveniencetheband.

‘Great Expectations’

As you will see in our holiday calendar (Pages 10-11), there are a bunch of productions of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” and variations on that story coming up. But Bluegrass Community and Technical College Theatre is producing another Dickens’ classic — can they do that? — “Great Expectations,” with performances at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, and at 2 p.m. Sunday, at the Pam Miller Downtown Arts Center, 141 East Main Street. Tickets are $12 general admission, $10 students at the arts center ticket office. 859-425-2550. Bit.ly/2Ae1AIq.

