6 things to do this weekend (and not all are holiday events)

‘The Best Christmas Pageant Ever’
The Lexington Children’s Theatre brings its production of the holiday classic, in which a family of punky kids helps a community see Christmas in a new light, to the Lexington Opera House, 401 West Short Street, at 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday. $19 adults, $16 children. Lctonstage.org. 859-254-4546, Ext. 247.
‘The Nutcracker’
The Lexington Ballet takes its production of the Christmas classic on the road this weekend, with performances at 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Eastern Kentucky University Center for the Arts, 1 Hall Drive, on the EKU campus in Richmond. $19 to $44. Ekucenter.com. 859-622-7469.
Lexington Art League Black Friday Art Sale
Avoid the mall traffic and get your true love, or whoever else you need gifts for, a unique piece of art. Heck, get some for yourself at the Art League’s annual sale, featuring more than 25 local artists, from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday and 2 to 7 p.m. Saturday at the Loudoun House, 209 Castlewood Drive. Lexingtonartleague.org.
A Kentucky Christmas at Ashland
The Great Compromiser Christmas? Ashland, the Henry Clay Estate, 120 Sycamore Road, presents its third annual A Kentucky Christmas at Ashland, starting at noon Saturday with a Christmas market featuring Kentucky Proud vendors and artisans. The day will include more than 30 vendors, the singing of carols, and the lighting of holiday displays starting at 5:15 p.m. and candlelight tours of the estate. Henryclay.org.
A Mild Inconvenience album release
Lexington-based A Mild Inconvenience will celebrate the release of its album “Declivity” at Rock House Brewing, 119 Luigart Court, at 8 p.m. Saturday. The band is headed up by songwriter and frontman Jack Smithers and includes guitarist, vocalist and songwriter Bryan Becknell, drummer Michael Derry and bassist AJ Aubrey. Facebook.com/AMildInconveniencetheband.
‘Great Expectations’
As you will see in our holiday calendar (Pages 10-11), there are a bunch of productions of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” and variations on that story coming up. But Bluegrass Community and Technical College Theatre is producing another Dickens’ classic — can they do that? — “Great Expectations,” with performances at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, and at 2 p.m. Sunday, at the Pam Miller Downtown Arts Center, 141 East Main Street. Tickets are $12 general admission, $10 students at the arts center ticket office. 859-425-2550. Bit.ly/2Ae1AIq.
