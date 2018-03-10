Droids and Jedis and superheroes, oh my! Costumes galore at comic con

You would expect fans who go to the Lexington Comic & Toy Convention to exhibit a spark of imagination.
The thousands who came Saturday didn’t disappoint. They portrayed characters from numerous science fiction, fantasy and superhero franchises.
Mike Brassfield arrived at his first comic con in a costume that was a combination of an earlier time on earth and from a “long time ago in galaxy far, far away.”
The 25-year-old Florence man wore a homemade chain mail shirt, long coat, boots and light saber to be a Jedi knight.
Never miss a local story.
He had the chain mail shirt for Renaissance fairs, where people dress up in medieval costumes. And he had a light saber because, well, “they’re cool.”
“I never thought to combine the two of them,” he said. “And it’s like, ‘Oh, wait! I could combine the two of them and become a literal Jedi knight.’ So it’s a twist. The warrior Jedis are called knights, and knights in our world wore armor.”
Brassfield estimated it took 250 hours to make the shirt, which weighs 40 pounds. “This is the end result of a quarter-mile of electric fence wire,” he said. “I bought the wire, coiled it, cut it and made my own shirt, There are places online where you can order pre-made shirts. I figured I would make one that would fit me better.”
Brassfield said he “definitely” set off the metal detectors entering the Lexington Civic Center.
Katherine Richards, 38, of Lexington dressed up as Princess Aurora, the character from “Sleeping Beauty,” the 1959 Walt Disney animated classic.
“It’s just a ton of fun,” Richards said of comic con, which continues Sunday. “You get to put on a costume and pretend to be somebody else. When I was growing up, ‘Sleeping Beauty’ was and still is my favorite movie.”
Despite Saturday’s elbow-to-elbow crowds, 7-year-old Samantha Voss of Appleton, Wis., had no trouble roller-skating through the masses in a dress and bike helmet resembling BB-8, the droid character from two “Star Wars” movies. Samantha has been skating since she was 4.
“She’s gone through crowds on roller skates for eight, nine, 10 hours a day,” said Sharon Voss, Samantha’s mother. “I think she likes it because she can get away from us a lot faster.”
While in Lexington, Samantha got to meet Brian Herring, the puppeteer who controls the movements of BB-8 in the movies.
Cammy Shaw, 18, of Frenchburg in Menifee County, was one of several women portraying Harley Quinn, accomplice to The Joker in the 2016 “Suicide Squad” movie. Shaw made the giant hammer prop from cardboard and wood; one face of the hammer bore the sobering message “Your face here.”
Shaw said she likes going to comic con “to see how creative people are and see what other people come up with.”
Staci and William Owens of Irvine brought their sons, Wyatt, 17, and Aiden, 14, to comic con. Staci Owens summed up the parade of characters and costumes in the same way that many people would recommend going to the Kentucky Derby: “I think everybody should experience it one time in their life, you know?”
Greg Kocher: 859-231-3305, @HLpublicsafety
If you go
Lexington Comic & Toy Convention
When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. March 11
Where: Lexington Convention Center, 430 W. Vine St.
Tickets: $30 Sunday only. Photo ops and autographs often cost more. See website for more information.
Online: Lexingtoncomiccon.com
Comments