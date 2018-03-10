More Videos

Calipari: This was a huge win for Kentucky basketball 139

Calipari: This was a huge win for Kentucky basketball

Pause
‘The Strangers’ Dollface greets hometown fans in Lexington 96

‘The Strangers’ Dollface greets hometown fans in Lexington

Is that Professor McGonagall? Cosplay offers the chance to see, or even be, your favorite characters 138

Is that Professor McGonagall? Cosplay offers the chance to see, or even be, your favorite characters

What does ‘Old Man River’ mean to ‘Show Boat’? 147

What does ‘Old Man River’ mean to ‘Show Boat’?

Fahrenheit 451 (2018) trailer 57

Fahrenheit 451 (2018) trailer

Tates Creek High School graduate, N.Y. playwright premiering play at Humana Festival 116

Tates Creek High School graduate, N.Y. playwright premiering play at Humana Festival

Global, secret concert phenomenon comes to Lexington 159

Global, secret concert phenomenon comes to Lexington

‘I thought it was worth the wait’ UK Professor discusses 'Black Panther' movie 118

‘I thought it was worth the wait’ UK Professor discusses 'Black Panther' movie

Fun facts you might not know about Valentine's Day 48

Fun facts you might not know about Valentine's Day

Venom trailer 97

Venom trailer

Samantha Voss, 7, of Appleton, Wisconsin, is a seasoned cosplayer and showed up to the Lexington Toy & Comic Con dressed as BB-8 from Star Wars. Caitlyn Stroh cstroh@herald-leader.com
Samantha Voss, 7, of Appleton, Wisconsin, is a seasoned cosplayer and showed up to the Lexington Toy & Comic Con dressed as BB-8 from Star Wars. Caitlyn Stroh cstroh@herald-leader.com

LexGo

Droids and Jedis and superheroes, oh my! Costumes galore at comic con

By Greg Kocher

gkocher1@herald-leader.com

March 10, 2018 06:51 PM

You would expect fans who go to the Lexington Comic & Toy Convention to exhibit a spark of imagination.

The thousands who came Saturday didn’t disappoint. They portrayed characters from numerous science fiction, fantasy and superhero franchises.

Mike Brassfield arrived at his first comic con in a costume that was a combination of an earlier time on earth and from a “long time ago in galaxy far, far away.”

The 25-year-old Florence man wore a homemade chain mail shirt, long coat, boots and light saber to be a Jedi knight.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

He had the chain mail shirt for Renaissance fairs, where people dress up in medieval costumes. And he had a light saber because, well, “they’re cool.”

“I never thought to combine the two of them,” he said. “And it’s like, ‘Oh, wait! I could combine the two of them and become a literal Jedi knight.’ So it’s a twist. The warrior Jedis are called knights, and knights in our world wore armor.”

Brassfield estimated it took 250 hours to make the shirt, which weighs 40 pounds. “This is the end result of a quarter-mile of electric fence wire,” he said. “I bought the wire, coiled it, cut it and made my own shirt, There are places online where you can order pre-made shirts. I figured I would make one that would fit me better.”

Brassfield said he “definitely” set off the metal detectors entering the Lexington Civic Center.

Katherine Richards, 38, of Lexington dressed up as Princess Aurora, the character from “Sleeping Beauty,” the 1959 Walt Disney animated classic.

“It’s just a ton of fun,” Richards said of comic con, which continues Sunday. “You get to put on a costume and pretend to be somebody else. When I was growing up, ‘Sleeping Beauty’ was and still is my favorite movie.”

Despite Saturday’s elbow-to-elbow crowds, 7-year-old Samantha Voss of Appleton, Wis., had no trouble roller-skating through the masses in a dress and bike helmet resembling BB-8, the droid character from two “Star Wars” movies. Samantha has been skating since she was 4.

“She’s gone through crowds on roller skates for eight, nine, 10 hours a day,” said Sharon Voss, Samantha’s mother. “I think she likes it because she can get away from us a lot faster.”

While in Lexington, Samantha got to meet Brian Herring, the puppeteer who controls the movements of BB-8 in the movies.

Cammy Shaw, 18, of Frenchburg in Menifee County, was one of several women portraying Harley Quinn, accomplice to The Joker in the 2016 “Suicide Squad” movie. Shaw made the giant hammer prop from cardboard and wood; one face of the hammer bore the sobering message “Your face here.”

Shaw said she likes going to comic con “to see how creative people are and see what other people come up with.”

Staci and William Owens of Irvine brought their sons, Wyatt, 17, and Aiden, 14, to comic con. Staci Owens summed up the parade of characters and costumes in the same way that many people would recommend going to the Kentucky Derby: “I think everybody should experience it one time in their life, you know?”

Greg Kocher: 859-231-3305, @HLpublicsafety

If you go

Lexington Comic & Toy Convention

When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. March 11

Where: Lexington Convention Center, 430 W. Vine St.

Tickets: $30 Sunday only. Photo ops and autographs often cost more. See website for more information.

Online: Lexingtoncomiccon.com

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Calipari: This was a huge win for Kentucky basketball 139

Calipari: This was a huge win for Kentucky basketball

Pause
‘The Strangers’ Dollface greets hometown fans in Lexington 96

‘The Strangers’ Dollface greets hometown fans in Lexington

Is that Professor McGonagall? Cosplay offers the chance to see, or even be, your favorite characters 138

Is that Professor McGonagall? Cosplay offers the chance to see, or even be, your favorite characters

What does ‘Old Man River’ mean to ‘Show Boat’? 147

What does ‘Old Man River’ mean to ‘Show Boat’?

Fahrenheit 451 (2018) trailer 57

Fahrenheit 451 (2018) trailer

Tates Creek High School graduate, N.Y. playwright premiering play at Humana Festival 116

Tates Creek High School graduate, N.Y. playwright premiering play at Humana Festival

Global, secret concert phenomenon comes to Lexington 159

Global, secret concert phenomenon comes to Lexington

‘I thought it was worth the wait’ UK Professor discusses 'Black Panther' movie 118

‘I thought it was worth the wait’ UK Professor discusses 'Black Panther' movie

Fun facts you might not know about Valentine's Day 48

Fun facts you might not know about Valentine's Day

Venom trailer 97

Venom trailer

‘The Strangers’ Dollface greets hometown fans in Lexington

View More Video