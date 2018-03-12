More Videos

Pearse Lyons’ son pays tribute to him before singing competition 261

Pearse Lyons’ son pays tribute to him before singing competition

Pause
What does it take to win a UK Alltech Vocal Scholarship? 143

What does it take to win a UK Alltech Vocal Scholarship?

If you think BB-8 is cute, you're going to love this girl's costume 57

If you think BB-8 is cute, you're going to love this girl's costume

‘The Strangers’ Dollface greets hometown fans in Lexington 96

‘The Strangers’ Dollface greets hometown fans in Lexington

Is that Professor McGonagall? Cosplay offers the chance to see, or even be, your favorite characters 138

Is that Professor McGonagall? Cosplay offers the chance to see, or even be, your favorite characters

What does ‘Old Man River’ mean to ‘Show Boat’? 147

What does ‘Old Man River’ mean to ‘Show Boat’?

Fahrenheit 451 (2018) trailer 57

Fahrenheit 451 (2018) trailer

Tates Creek High School graduate, N.Y. playwright premiering play at Humana Festival 116

Tates Creek High School graduate, N.Y. playwright premiering play at Humana Festival

Global, secret concert phenomenon comes to Lexington 159

Global, secret concert phenomenon comes to Lexington

‘I thought it was worth the wait’ UK Professor discusses 'Black Panther' movie 118

‘I thought it was worth the wait’ UK Professor discusses 'Black Panther' movie

Everett McCorvey: ‘I am here today without my best friend, Dr. Pearse Lyons ... ‘

University of Kentucky Opera Theatre director Everett McCorvey pays tribute to late Alltech founder Pearse Lyons before the Alltech Vocal Scholarship competition, which Lyons founded.
rcopley@herald-leader.com
Fahrenheit 451 (2018) trailer

Movie News & Reviews

Fahrenheit 451 (2018) trailer

Fahrenheit 451 is based on Ray Bradbury's classic novel. In a future where the media is an opiate, history is rewritten and "firemen" burn books, Jordan plays Guy Montag, a young fireman who struggles with his role as law enforcer and with his "mentor", played by Shannon. Premieres Spring 2018 on HBO.

Venom trailer

Movie News & Reviews

Venom trailer

One of Marvel's most enigmatic, complex and badass characters comes to the big screen, starring Academy Award® nominated actor Tom Hardy as the lethal protector Venom.

Deadpool, Meet Cable

Movie News & Reviews

Deadpool, Meet Cable

After surviving a near fatal bovine attack, a disfigured cafeteria chef (Wade Wilson) struggles to fulfill his dream of becoming Mayberry’s hottest bartender while also learning to cope with his lost sense of taste. Searching to regain his spice for life, as well as a flux capacitor, Wade must battle ninjas, the yakuza, and a pack of sexually aggressive canines, as he journeys around the world to discover the importance of family, friendship, and flavor – finding a new taste for adventure and earning the coveted coffee mug title of World’s Best Lover.