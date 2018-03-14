More Videos

Livia Faith of ‘The Voice’ recalls her blind audition and picking her coach

Livia Faith, a Season 14 competitor on “The Voice,” recalled her blind audition and choosing Alicia Keys as her coach during an interview at her Stanton, Kentucky home March 14, 2018.
Rich Copley rcopley@herald-leader.com
The Grinch tells the story of a cynical grump who goes on a mission to steal Christmas, only to have his heart changed by a young girl’s generous holiday spirit. Funny, heartwarming and visually stunning, it’s a universal story about the spirit of Christmas and the indomitable power of optimism. Benedict Cumberbatch voices The Grinch.

Fahrenheit 451 (2018) trailer

Fahrenheit 451 is based on Ray Bradbury's classic novel. In a future where the media is an opiate, history is rewritten and "firemen" burn books, Jordan plays Guy Montag, a young fireman who struggles with his role as law enforcer and with his "mentor", played by Shannon. Premieres Spring 2018 on HBO.

Venom trailer

One of Marvel's most enigmatic, complex and badass characters comes to the big screen, starring Academy Award® nominated actor Tom Hardy as the lethal protector Venom.

Deadpool, Meet Cable

After surviving a near fatal bovine attack, a disfigured cafeteria chef (Wade Wilson) struggles to fulfill his dream of becoming Mayberry’s hottest bartender while also learning to cope with his lost sense of taste. Searching to regain his spice for life, as well as a flux capacitor, Wade must battle ninjas, the yakuza, and a pack of sexually aggressive canines, as he journeys around the world to discover the importance of family, friendship, and flavor – finding a new taste for adventure and earning the coveted coffee mug title of World’s Best Lover.