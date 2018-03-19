More Videos

Best tortillas in Lexington? You tell us. 70

Best tortillas in Lexington? You tell us.

Pause
Did you hear the one about the band that liked to tell jokes? 100

Did you hear the one about the band that liked to tell jokes?

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald teaser trailer 116

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald teaser trailer

Livia Faith of ‘The Voice’ recalls her blind audition and picking her coach 194

Livia Faith of ‘The Voice’ recalls her blind audition and picking her coach

The Grinch trailer 135

The Grinch trailer

Pearse Lyons’ son pays tribute to him before singing competition 261

Pearse Lyons’ son pays tribute to him before singing competition

Everett McCorvey: ‘I am here today without my best friend, Dr. Pearse Lyons ... ‘ 129

Everett McCorvey: ‘I am here today without my best friend, Dr. Pearse Lyons ... ‘

What does it take to win a UK Alltech Vocal Scholarship? 143

What does it take to win a UK Alltech Vocal Scholarship?

If you think BB-8 is cute, you're going to love this girl's costume 57

If you think BB-8 is cute, you're going to love this girl's costume

‘The Strangers’ Dollface greets hometown fans in Lexington 96

‘The Strangers’ Dollface greets hometown fans in Lexington

A Little Bit More: ‘A voice that needs to be heard’

Owingsville, Kentucky-based A Little Bit More’s Jill Hamlin and Reed Fields talk about their blend of country and Americana and their home base at The Twisted Cork in Lexington.
rcopley@herald-leader.com
Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald teaser trailer

Movie News & Reviews

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald teaser trailer

Warner Bros. Pictures’ “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald” is the second of five new adventures in J.K. Rowling’s Wizarding World™. At the end of the first film, the powerful Dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald (Johnny Depp) was captured by MACUSA (Magical Congress of the United States of America), with the help of Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne). But, making good on his threat, Grindelwald escaped custody and has set about gathering followers, most unsuspecting of his true agenda: to raise pure-blood wizards up to rule over all non-magical beings.

The Grinch trailer

Movie News & Reviews

The Grinch trailer

The Grinch tells the story of a cynical grump who goes on a mission to steal Christmas, only to have his heart changed by a young girl’s generous holiday spirit. Funny, heartwarming and visually stunning, it’s a universal story about the spirit of Christmas and the indomitable power of optimism. Benedict Cumberbatch voices The Grinch.

Fahrenheit 451 (2018) trailer

Movie News & Reviews

Fahrenheit 451 (2018) trailer

Fahrenheit 451 is based on Ray Bradbury's classic novel. In a future where the media is an opiate, history is rewritten and "firemen" burn books, Jordan plays Guy Montag, a young fireman who struggles with his role as law enforcer and with his "mentor", played by Shannon. Premieres Spring 2018 on HBO.