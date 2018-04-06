More Videos

Tailgate 101: the essentials for a good time at Keeneland 29

Keeneland tastes of the track 60

Sgt Pepper's Lonely Bluegrass Band plays 'Here Comes The Sun' 203

Won't You Be My Neighbor? - Official Trailer 159

A Little Bit More: ‘A voice that needs to be heard’ 135

Best tortillas in Lexington? You tell us. 70

Did you hear the one about the band that liked to tell jokes? 100

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald teaser trailer 116

Livia Faith of ‘The Voice’ recalls her blind audition and picking her coach 194

The Grinch trailer 135

Color-blind casting Cat on a Hot Tin Roof

Bluegrass Community and Technical College Theatre director Tim X. Davis talks about the diverse cast of the group’s current production of “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof,” April 5-8 at the Pam Miller Downtown Arts Center in Lexington, Kentucky.
From Academy Award® -winning filmmaker Morgan Neville (20 Feet from Stardom), Won’t You Be My Neighbor? takes an intimate look at America’s favorite neighbor: Mister Fred Rogers. A portrait of a man whom we all think we know, this emotional and moving film takes us beyond the zip-up cardigans and the land of make-believe, and into the heart of a creative genius who inspired generations of children with compassion and limitless imagination.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald teaser trailer

Warner Bros. Pictures’ “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald” is the second of five new adventures in J.K. Rowling’s Wizarding World™. At the end of the first film, the powerful Dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald (Johnny Depp) was captured by MACUSA (Magical Congress of the United States of America), with the help of Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne). But, making good on his threat, Grindelwald escaped custody and has set about gathering followers, most unsuspecting of his true agenda: to raise pure-blood wizards up to rule over all non-magical beings.

The Grinch trailer

The Grinch tells the story of a cynical grump who goes on a mission to steal Christmas, only to have his heart changed by a young girl’s generous holiday spirit. Funny, heartwarming and visually stunning, it’s a universal story about the spirit of Christmas and the indomitable power of optimism. Benedict Cumberbatch voices The Grinch.