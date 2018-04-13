More Videos

Tubby Smith & the Comeback Cats sign commemorative bottles at Keeneland. Video by Matt Goins. matt@mattgoins.com
LexGo

Tubby time at Keeneland: Fans came out for Maker’s Mark bottle signing

By Janet Patton

jpatton1@herald-leader.com

April 13, 2018 11:03 AM

After waiting in line after line, fans were eager to get their Maker’s Mark bottles signed Friday at Keeneland.

University of Kentucky coach Tubby Smith and members of the “Comeback Cats” 1998 team and their championship trophy were there along with Rob Samuels of Maker’s Mark and Bill Thomason of Keeneland.

180413MakersMarkBottleSigni (7)
Tubby Smith raised the NCAA trophy as he posed with, from left, Wayne Turner, Steve Masiello, Jeff Sheppard, Cameron Mills, Scott Padgett, Saul Smith, Allen Edwards, Michael Bradley and Ryan Hogan of the 1998 national championship team Friday morning during the Maker’s Mark signing event at Keeneland. This year is the 20th anniversary of the “Comeback Cats” victory.
Matt Goins

Bottle signers included Smith, Cameron Mills, Jeff Sheppard, Wayne Turner, Mike Bradley, Saul Smith, Ryann Hogan, Scott Padgett, Allen Edwards and Steve Masiello.

This was the first time Keeneland had fans sign up through e-ticketing for the annual bottle signing. The bottle went on sale on April 6 and fans lined up around liquor stores to get one. Tickets for the signing were snapped up in less than two hours and fans began lining up Thursday night with more coming out before dawn on Friday.

180413MakersMarkBottleSigni (10)
Andrew Mattingly of Lawrenceburg waited with hundreds Friday morning before the Maker’s Mark signing event at Keeneland. The 2018 commemorates the 1998 NCAA championship team that was dubbed the Comeback Cats.
Matt Goins

This is the fourth bottle in the UK championship series; the first three honored UK’s first six national championships under coaches Adolph Rupp, Joe B. Hall and Rick Pitino.

180413MakersMarkBottleSigni(2) (5)
The collectible to get: A 2018 Maker’s Mark commemorative signed by Coach Tubby Smith and nine members of the “Comeback Cats” along with Rob Samuels of Maker’s Mark and Bill Thomason of Keeneland.
Matt Goins

Proceeds from sales of the bottle benefit the UK Athletics Association’s Center for Academic and Tutorial Services, which serves student-athletes from all 22 UK varsity sports teams.

Next year’s bottle will honor the 2012 team coached by John Calipari.

